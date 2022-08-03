Strong quakes shake Eastern Samar, Sultan Kudarat

MANILA, Philippines — Two strong earthquakes struck Eastern Samar and Sultan Kudarat yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

A magnitude 5.1 quake hit General Macarthur town at around 1:10 a.m. It was felt at Intensity 5, which is classified as strong, in General MacArthur, Hernani, Llorente, Giporlos, Quinapondan, Balangiga, Lawaan and Salcedo in Eastern Samar as well as in Tacloban City, Pastrana and Palo in Leyte.

The quake was felt at Intensity 4 or moderately strong in Borongan City, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Guiuan, Mercedes and San Julian in Eastern Samar; Pastrana, Palo, Alangalang and Tolosa in Leyte, and Basey and Marabut in Samar.

It was felt at Intensity 3 in Abuyog, Dulag, Capoocan, Jaro, Julita and Carigara in Leyte; Sulat, Taft and Can-avid in Eastern Samar and Catbalogan, Samar; and Intensity 2 in Baybay City, Ormoc City, Kananga and Mahaplag in Leyte and Dolores, Canavid and Oras in Eastern Samar.

Phivolcs said a magnitude 5.4 tectonic quake hit Lebak, Sultan Kudarat at around 1:24 p.m.

The temblor was felt at Intensity 5 in Lebak and Intensity 4 in T’boli, South Cotabato.

It was felt at Intensity 3 in Cotabato City, Kiamba, Sarangani, Tupi, Lake Sebu, Banga and Tampakan in South Cotabato; Datu Piang, Maguindanao, and in Pagadian City, Lutayan, Bagumbayan, Tacurong City, Columbio, Kalamansig, Pres. Quirino and Sen. Ninoy Aquino in Sultan Kudarat.