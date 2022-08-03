3 family members slain in Maguindanao gun attack

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A couple and their five-year-old daughter were shot dead in Mamasapano, Maguindanao before dawn yesterday.

Abdulkadir Matuwa, his wife Zahera and their daughter Nhala suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, Maj. Maximiniano Gerodias, town police chief, said.

Initial investigation showed the gunmen surrounded the house of the victims and opened fire.

Probers have yet to determine the motive for the killing and identify the perpetrators.