After tragic shooting, Ateneo says graduating law students to be recognized 'when you are ready'

This July 24, 2022 photo shows ambulances outside the Ateneo de Manila University, which has been locked down due to a shooting incident at the Quezon City campus.

MANILA, Philippines — After the tragic shooting that claimed three lives Sunday, the Ateneo Law School said it would still recognize the graduating class of 2022 later on when the batch's members are ready.

In a series of statements issued Friday, the university condoled with the three victims who lost their lives and offered prayers for the full recovery of Hannah Furigay and Julia Manabat, who were among those injured in the shooting in the Ateneo campus.

To recall, Chao Tiao-Yumol, a doctor, shot dead ex-Lamitan mayor Rosita Furigay, her aide Victor Capistrano, and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala just before the Ateneo Law School Batch 2022's graduation ceremonies.

Hannnah, Furigay's daughter and part of the graduating class, is still recovering from her injuries as of press time.

"Instead of joy, your special day last Sunday was instead marked by tragedy. It marred what was supposed to be a day of celebration [that] will forever traumatize the members of the class and their families," the university said.

"Rest assured, however, that we will still recognize your graduating class's achievements in the near future, when you are ready...Ateneo is proud of what you have all achieved, and we will always root for your success."

Tribute to security guard

In a separate tribute posted on the university's Facebook page, Ateneo condoled with the family of Bandala, who had been one of its trusted security personnel since 2016.

The security guard was shot when he attempted to subdue Yumol once the latter's attack started.

"In that span of time, he endeared himself to many employees, administrators, faculty, and students. He will be remembered for his friendliness, courteousness, and most of all, his sense of duty," Ateneo said.

"Ateneo is proud to call Jeneven, as well as the rest of our security personnel, part of the community...the selflessness, sacrifice, and dedication of SG Jeneven Bandiala will never be forgotten."