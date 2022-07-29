^

Nation

After tragic shooting, Ateneo says graduating law students to be recognized 'when you are ready'

Philstar.com
July 29, 2022 | 3:43pm
After tragic shooting, Ateneo says graduating law students to be recognized 'when you are ready'
This July 24, 2022 photo shows ambulances outside the Ateneo de Manila University, which has been locked down due to a shooting incident at the Quezon City campus.
Philstar.com / Franco Luna

MANILA, Philippines — After the tragic shooting that claimed three lives Sunday, the Ateneo Law School said it would still recognize the graduating class of 2022 later on when the batch's members are ready.

In a series of statements issued Friday, the university condoled with the three victims who lost their lives and offered prayers for the full recovery of Hannah Furigay and Julia Manabat, who were among those injured in the shooting in the Ateneo campus.

To recall, Chao Tiao-Yumol, a doctor, shot dead ex-Lamitan mayor Rosita Furigay, her aide Victor Capistrano, and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala just before the Ateneo Law School Batch 2022's graduation ceremonies.

Hannnah, Furigay's daughter and part of the graduating class, is still recovering from her injuries as of press time.

"Instead of joy, your special day last Sunday was instead marked by tragedy. It marred what was supposed to be a day of celebration [that] will forever traumatize the members of the class and their families," the university said.

"Rest assured, however, that we will still recognize your graduating class's achievements in the near future, when you are ready...Ateneo is proud of what you have all achieved, and we will always root for your success."

Tribute to security guard

In a separate tribute posted on the university's Facebook page, Ateneo condoled with the family of Bandala, who had been one of its trusted security personnel since 2016.

The security guard was shot when he attempted to subdue Yumol once the latter's attack started.

"In that span of time, he endeared himself to many employees, administrators, faculty, and students. He will be remembered for his friendliness, courteousness, and most of all, his sense of duty," Ateneo said.

"Ateneo is proud to call Jeneven, as well as the rest of our security personnel, part of the community...the selflessness, sacrifice, and dedication of SG Jeneven Bandiala will never be forgotten."

ATENEO DE MANILA UNIVERSITY

ATENEO SHOOTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

San Juan rolls out second booster for priority groups

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The San Juan government yesterday rolled out second booster shots for residents with comorbidities aged 18 to 49 and the general population aged 50 and above.
Nation
fbtw
Ex-Basilan mayor, 2 others dead in Ateneo shooting

Ex-Basilan mayor, 2 others dead in Ateneo shooting

5 days ago
A former mayor of a Basilan town and two others died in the wake of a shooting incident Saturday afternoon at the Ateneo de...
Nation
fbtw
Robredo to receive honorary doctorate from Ateneo

Robredo to receive honorary doctorate from Ateneo

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Former vice president Leni Robredo will be conferred an honorary doctorage degree by the Ateneo de Manila University for her...
Nation
fbtw
Thorough probe into deadly Ateneo shooting vowed

Thorough probe into deadly Ateneo shooting vowed

5 days ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has reported a shooting incident in Ateneo de Manila University...
Nation
fbtw

Cavite bridge collapse death toll rises to 7

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
The bodies of six of the seven persons reported missing after a bridge collapsed in Dasmariñas, Cavite on Tuesday have been recovered, bringing the death toll to seven.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Quezon City intensifies drive vs dengue

Quezon City intensifies drive vs dengue

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The Quezon City government has stepped up its campaign to prevent the increase of dengue cases in the city.
Nation
fbtw

3 hurt as truck crashes into junk shop  

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Three persons were injured after a dump truck plowed through a junk shop in Quezon City early yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw

USAID trains Quezon City barangay leaders

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The United States government has trained 70 barangay leaders in Quezon City in crafting project proposals to address the conditions of out-of-school youth in their communities.
Nation
fbtw

Bongbong Marcos vetoes bill expanding Davao power firm’s franchise area

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has vetoed a bill that sought to expand the franchise area of Davao Light and Power Company Inc., saying it may infringe into the franchise, permits and contracts granted to the North Davao Electric...
Nation
fbtw

DepEd: 35 schools damaged by quake  

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The Department of Education will need an initial P228.5 million to reconstruct and rehabilitate public schools affected by the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit Northern Luzon on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with