Town administrator killed, driver wounded in Basilan gun attack

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A town administrator was killed while his driver was wounded in a gun attacj in broad daylight on Friday in a village of Isabela City, Basilan.

The fatality was identified as Andy Ascali Atta, 51, a former policeman and incumbent administrator of Hadji Mutamad town of Basilan while the wounded was his driver Moner Ituralde Mohammad, said Isabela City Police Station chief Lt. Col. Junpikar Sitin.

Police investigators disclosed that the town official and his driver were on their way home when the unidentified assailant shot the victim repeatedly past 11 a.m. as they slowed down on a busy road in Barangay Tabuk.

The police said Atta died on the spot as he sustained gunshot wounds while Mohammad, who was also hit was rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect quickly escaped towards an unknown direction amid the horrified witnesses, according to the police.

According to Sitin, his police investigators are gathering evidence to determine the motive and unmask the suspect in the killing.