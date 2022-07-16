^

Nation

Town administrator killed, driver wounded in Basilan gun attack

Roel PareÃ±o - Philstar.com
July 16, 2022 | 4:49pm
Town administrator killed, driver wounded in Basilan gun attack
Satellite image shows Basilan.
Google Maps

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A town administrator was killed while his driver was wounded in a gun attacj in broad daylight on Friday in a village of Isabela City, Basilan.

The fatality was identified as Andy Ascali Atta, 51, a former policeman and incumbent administrator of Hadji Mutamad town of Basilan while the wounded was his driver Moner Ituralde Mohammad, said Isabela City Police Station chief Lt. Col. Junpikar Sitin.

Police investigators disclosed that the town official and his driver were on their way home when the unidentified assailant shot the victim repeatedly past 11 a.m. as they slowed down on a busy road in Barangay Tabuk.

The police said Atta died on the spot as he sustained gunshot wounds while Mohammad, who was also hit was rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect quickly escaped towards an unknown direction amid the horrified witnesses, according to the police.

According to Sitin, his police investigators are gathering evidence to determine the motive and unmask the suspect in the killing. 

GUN ATTACK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LTO revokes driver&rsquo;s license of motorcycle rider in viral near-hit video

LTO revokes driver’s license of motorcycle rider in viral near-hit video

3 days ago
The LTO moved to revoke Morales’ Professional Driver’s License for being “an improper person to operate...
Nation
fbtw
Businessman held for P500,000 bribe try

Businessman held for P500,000 bribe try

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
A businessman was arrested in Manila on Wednesday for various offenses and later allegedly trying to bribe police officers...
Nation
fbtw

Man kills parents in Nueva Vizcaya town

By Victor Martin | 18 hours ago
A man accused of killing his parents surrendered to the police in Kayapa town in this province on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

2 cops nabbed for slay try on drug informants

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
Two police intelligence operatives have been arrested while a manhunt for two other law enforcers and a civilian asset is ongoing in connection with the slay attempt on two drug informants in General Mariano Alvarez,...
Nation
fbtw

Eastern Samar DENR employees held for illegal logging

By Miriam Desacada | 18 hours ago
Two employees of the city environment and natural resources office of Borongan City were arrested for illegal logging in Sitio Da-o, Barangay 07 in Giporlos, Eastern Samar on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Proposed BARMM labor code gets cross-section support

Proposed BARMM labor code gets cross-section support

By John Unson | 4 hours ago
Stakeholders have endorsed a proposed regional labor code pending in the Bangsamoro parliament, partly meant to boost the...
Nation
fbtw

2 hurt in Pateros fire

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Two people were injured in a fire that razed a residential area in Pateros yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Manila among world&rsquo;s best cities &ndash; website

Manila among world’s best cities – website

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Manila was hailed as one of the best cities in the world based on a survey by foreign lifestyle website Time Out.
Nation
fbtw
Guanzon told: Answer plea vs party-list bid

Guanzon told: Answer plea vs party-list bid

By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has ordered retired Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon to answer a petition filed by National...
Nation
fbtw

P1.5 billions ‘hot’ goods seized in Valenzuela warehouse

By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
Customs operatives and soldiers confiscated P1.5 billion worth of smuggled goods at a warehouse in Valenzuela City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with