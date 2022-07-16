2 hurt in Pateros fire

MANILA, Philippines — Two people were injured in a fire that razed a residential area in Pateros yesterday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the fire in Barangay Sta. Ana started at around 4:22 a.m. and reached second alarm.

Rosauro Habitan, 49, and Aris Pitok, 31, were brought to a hospital for treatment of second-degree burns on the body.

Arson probers said the fire started on the second floor of a two-story house owned by the Pitoc family along P. Rosales Street.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed 13 houses and left 15 families homeless.

The fire was put out at around 6:10 a.m., according to the BFP. The estimated cost of damage to property was placed at P130,000.

The affected families have sought shelter at an evacuation center. – Ghio Ong