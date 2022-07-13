^

Nation

LTO revokes driver’s license of motorcycle rider in viral near-hit video

Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 9:52am
LTO revokes driverâ€™s license of motorcycle rider in viral near-hit video
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade led the opening of the C3 at the LTO’s main office in Quezon City.
Philstar.com / Irish Lising, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office revoked the Professional Driver’s License of the motorcycle rider filmed in an altercation with a cyclist for multiple violations of road transport rules in a viral video.

In a video uploaded by mobility website Visor, a motorcycle rider was riding a Yamaha motorcycle when he almost hit a cyclist traversing along a designated bicycle lane in Quezon City. The former attempted to overtake with complete disregard for safety, resulting in a heated argument.

The LTO in a statement sent to reporters said it identified the rider as Romeo M. Morales and intended to hold him accountable for his misdemeanor.

He faces multiple counts of violations after having been found administratively liable for Reckless Driving and Obstruction of Traffic under Sec. 48 and Sec. 54 of Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. In a resolution approved by Law Enforcement Service, the LTO also imposed respective fines in the amount of P2,000 and P1,000 for the rider’s violations.

Upon verification of the motorcycle’s information on its system, the LTO issued a Show Cause Order, directing Morales to appear to the Intelligence and Investigation Division for a hearing. Morales admitted to being behind the wheel of his motorcycle during the time of the incident.

The LTO moved to revoke Morales’ Professional Driver’s License for being “an improper person to operate a motor vehicle."

He was likewise directed to immediately transfer the ownership of the subject motorcycle under his name within 20 days upon receipt of the resolution.

LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICE

LTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Street sweeper, farmer claim lotto winnings

Street sweeper, farmer claim lotto winnings

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
A mother of four who works as a street sweeper in Malabon City and a farmer from Quezon province have claimed their lotto...
Nation
fbtw

Tulfo fires 2 rude DSWD employees

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
True to his promise of ridding the Department of Social Welfare and Development of rude personnel, DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo has sacked two employees for being disrespectful.
Nation
fbtw
LTO revokes driver&rsquo;s license of motorcycle rider in viral near-hit video

LTO revokes driver’s license of motorcycle rider in viral near-hit video

1 hour ago
The LTO moved to revoke Morales’ Professional Driver’s License for being “an improper person to operate...
Nation
fbtw

Golden Triangle eyed in P1.87 billion smuggled drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Chinese-run drug ring Golden Triangle is believed to be behind the large amounts of shabu confiscated in recent anti-narcotics operations, the Philippine National Police said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

2 suspects who beat up MMDA personnel surrender

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Two men who allegedly beat up six employees of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority during a road clearing operation in Pasay have surrendered to authorities, police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
7 PNP chief contenders named

7 PNP chief contenders named

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
More than a week after assuming office, President Marcos has yet to choose the next chief of the 226,000-strong Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Manila launches feeding program for undernourished kids

Manila launches feeding program for undernourished kids

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
The Manila city government has launched its 120-day feeding program for undernourished children as part of the celebration...
Nation
fbtw
PNP readies security plans for SONA

PNP readies security plans for SONA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has started its security preparations for the State of the Nation Address of President Marcos...
Nation
fbtw
6 dead as wallcollapses in Tagaytay

6 dead as wallcollapses in Tagaytay

By Ed Amoroso | 11 hours ago
Six construction workers died and two were injured after a wall next to their barracks collapsed during heavy rains in Tagaytay...
Nation
fbtw
Belmonte in US for State Department&rsquo;s leadership program

Belmonte in US for State Department’s leadership program

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has been selected as one of the participants in the International Visitor Leadership Program...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with