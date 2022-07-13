LTO revokes driverâ€™s license of motorcycle rider in viral near-hit video

LTO revokes driver’s license of motorcycle rider in viral near-hit video

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office revoked the Professional Driver’s License of the motorcycle rider filmed in an altercation with a cyclist for multiple violations of road transport rules in a viral video.

In a video uploaded by mobility website Visor, a motorcycle rider was riding a Yamaha motorcycle when he almost hit a cyclist traversing along a designated bicycle lane in Quezon City. The former attempted to overtake with complete disregard for safety, resulting in a heated argument.

The LTO in a statement sent to reporters said it identified the rider as Romeo M. Morales and intended to hold him accountable for his misdemeanor.

He faces multiple counts of violations after having been found administratively liable for Reckless Driving and Obstruction of Traffic under Sec. 48 and Sec. 54 of Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. In a resolution approved by Law Enforcement Service, the LTO also imposed respective fines in the amount of P2,000 and P1,000 for the rider’s violations.

Upon verification of the motorcycle’s information on its system, the LTO issued a Show Cause Order, directing Morales to appear to the Intelligence and Investigation Division for a hearing. Morales admitted to being behind the wheel of his motorcycle during the time of the incident.

The LTO moved to revoke Morales’ Professional Driver’s License for being “an improper person to operate a motor vehicle."

He was likewise directed to immediately transfer the ownership of the subject motorcycle under his name within 20 days upon receipt of the resolution.