^

Nation

LTO says Sanvicente permanently banned from driving but can still register new car

Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 11:05am
LTO says Sanvicente permanently banned from driving but can still register new car
Screengrabs from a viral video by Miko Angelo Ramos show a sport utility vehicle, reportedly driven by Jose Antonio San Vicente Jr., running over security guard Christian Floralde on Sunday.
Screengrabs

MANILA, Philippines — Jose Antonio San Vicente, the driver behind the wheel of an SUV who went viral for running over a security guard in Ortigas, is perpetually banned from driving but can still purchase and even register a new car if he so desires, the Land Transportation Office said Friday. 

To recall, San Vicente's license was revoked after he failed to show up for hearings at the LTO. He is also perpetually disqualified from having a driver's license.

Speaking in an interview aired over DZMM TeleRadyo, lawyer Romeo Vera Cruz, LTO officer-in-charge said that despite the charges held against him, buying a new motor vehicle is San Vicente's right. 

"He can buy a new car, he just can't operate that vehicle...we don't have the authority to stop [him from buying] because it is his right to buy a motor vehicle," Vera Cruz said in mixed Filipino and English. 

Vera Cruz urged the public to continue reporting traffic violations like that of San Vicente, which went viral on social media largely because of video footage taken by concerned motorists who witnessed the incident. 

"Those videos posted on Facebook are very helpfull, and those can be used. That is sufficient," Vera Cruz said in Filipino.

"This is the process: ‘When we see a video and then we identify it, we show cause order to the owner because we don’t know who is driving."

But even without a license, what is stopping him from still taking his car out for a ride? 

"That's really a possibility. But if he's caught driving without a license, he [can be arrested]...We cannot prevent that," Vera Cruz said in Filipino. 

San Vicente is facing complaints of frustrated murder and abandonment of one's victim.

The Philippine National Police hosted a press conference for San Vicente, his parents, and lawyer which raised questions from the public on how the police treat wealthy people in conflict with the law.

He was eventually allowed to go home and was not arrested, pending preliminary investigation into the complaints he is facing.

— Franco Luna 

LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICE

LTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LTO says Sanvicente permanently banned from driving but can still register new car

LTO says Sanvicente permanently banned from driving but can still register new car

1 hour ago
"He can buy a new car, he just can't operate that vehicle...we don't have the authority to stop [him from buying] because...
Nation
fbtw

Grand Lotto prize balloons to P400 million  

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
The Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot is expected to soar to P400 million for tomorrow’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
After riding train incognito, transport chief has suggestions to improve MRT-3

After riding train incognito, transport chief has suggestions to improve MRT-3

2 days ago
"They added that the discomfort of the long lines is offset by the fast and comfortable ride," the DOTr claimed in its s...
Nation
fbtw
After surprise visit, DOTr's Bautista bares early plans for Philippine Ports Authority

After surprise visit, DOTr's Bautista bares early plans for Philippine Ports Authority

19 hours ago
“The Philippine Ports Authority will play a very important role in achieving the goal of the president for accessible,...
Nation
fbtw

Man held for selling GCash accounts

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
A man accused of selling Globe SIM cards with GCash accounts was apprehended in Pasig City on Tuesday, the police Anti-Cybercrime Group reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Bilibid deaths: PNP seeks copy of complaint vs cops

Bilibid deaths: PNP seeks copy of complaint vs cops

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has asked the National Bureau of Investigation for a copy of the NBI’s complaint against...
Nation
fbtw
Makati: No data breach in COVID-19 portal &nbsp;

Makati: No data breach in COVID-19 portal  

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
The Makati government denied yesterday the reported data breach in the city’s COVID-19 relief portal, Proud Makati...
Nation
fbtw
7 motorists nabbed for using wang-wang

7 motorists nabbed for using wang-wang

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Police arrested seven motorists for using blinkers and sirens or “wang-wang” in Metro Manila, the Highway Patrol...
Nation
fbtw
4 areas in Manila COVID-19 free

4 areas in Manila COVID-19 free

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Four districts in Manila remain free of COVID-19 amid an uptick in new infections in the National Capital Region.
Nation
fbtw
120 firearms seized in eastern Metro

120 firearms seized in eastern Metro

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
At least 120 guns have been confiscated in eastern Metro Manila since January 2021 under the Philippine National Police’s...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with