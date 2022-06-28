Village chief shot dead

MANILA, Philippines — A barangay captain was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants in Monkayo, Davao de Oro on Sunday.

Pedro Samillano Jr., 62, of Barangay Mount Diwata had just alighted from his vehicle in Barangay Poblacion when he was killed at around 8:30 p.m., according to Maj. Jesser Vagilidad IV, town police chief.

Bystanders rushed Samillano to the Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital in nearby Montevista town, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.