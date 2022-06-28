Pasig foundation day activities kick off

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasig government yesterday reminded its constituents to follow health protocols when participating in activities during the week-long celebration of the city’s 449th foundation amid the rising cases of COVID-19.

Mayor Vico Sotto advised residents who would be attending concerts and other events to never leave their homes without a face mask.

“We are all glad that we have more events this year compared to 2020 and 2021. This year, the celebration is not that big, but at least we can see that we are slowly returning to our normal lives,” Sotto said.

As of Saturday, Pasig had recorded 79 active COVID-19 cases.