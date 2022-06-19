^

Nation

China donates 13 school buildings to Davao City

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
June 19, 2022 | 10:00am
China donates 13 school buildings to Davao City
In this photo released on June 18, 2022, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian meets with Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte, the city's mayor-elect. China has donated school buildings to Davao City worth around P150 million.
Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines has donated 13 school buildings, worth around P150 million, to Davao City.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian said he visited and congratulated vice president-elect Sara Duterte and Davao City mayor-elect Sebastian Duterte on their respective campaign wins. 

Huang said the donation of the school buildings aims to "provide [a] better educational environment for Davao students." 

On top of this, the Chinese envoy also took the opportunity to brief vice president-elect Duterte on the progress of the Samal Island-Davao City connector project. China also loaned Philippines some $350 million for the construction of the four-lane bridge that spans 3.86 kilometers.

"We exchanged views on the long-time China-Philippines friendship and envisioned a better future for our bilateral relations," Huang said.

The Rodrigo Duterte administration has opted to foster closer ties with China despite a dispute over part of the South China Sea that falls within the Phlippine's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf and that Manila calls the West Philippine Sea.

China has been one of the Philippine government's partners in the "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure program, with involvements in 16 completed projects and in 20 that are still in progress.

"As a good friend and partner of the Philippines, we stand ready to work closely with H.E. Sara Duterte and Hon. Sebastian Duterte in the spirit of Bayanihan to contribute to Davao’s economic recovery and livelihood, and continuously promote friendship between our two countries to bring more benefits to our two peoples," Huang said. — Kaycee Valmonte

CHINA

DAVAO

INFRASTRUCTURE

SARA DUTERTE

SEBASTIAN DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

‘Subdivisions cannot bar cops on legitimate operations’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Private subdivisions cannot close their gates to police officers conducting legitimate operations, according to a former president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines.
Nation
fbtw
De Lima granted medical furlough

De Lima granted medical furlough

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Two courts in Muntinlupa City have granted the request of Sen. Leila de Lima for a five-day medical furlough for her to undergo...
Nation
fbtw

2 slain in Quezon gunfight

By Ed Amoroso | 11 hours ago
Two persons were killed while another was wounded in a gunfight in Candelaria, Quezon on Friday.
Nation
fbtw

Motorcycle rider killed in ‘shootout’ with cops

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 11 hours ago
A motorcycle rider was killed in an alleged shootout with law enforcers during pursuit operations in General Natividad, Nueva Ecija yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Woman shot dead

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
A 21-year-old woman was gunned down in Quezon City on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
MMDA repairs EDSA-Timog flyover

MMDA repairs EDSA-Timog flyover

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has started repairing cracks in the EDSA-Timog flyover in Quezon City and clearing...
Nation
fbtw
Road closures set for Marcos inauguration

Road closures set for Marcos inauguration

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Police identified yesterday the roads in Manila that would be closed to traffic as part of security preparations for the inauguration...
Nation
fbtw
PNP submits more proof vs hit-and-run suspect

PNP submits more proof vs hit-and-run suspect

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Police have submitted more evidence against Jose Antonio Sanvicente, the owner of a sport utility vehicle who fled after running...
Nation
fbtw
Parts of Luzon hit by power outage

Parts of Luzon hit by power outage

By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
Parts of Luzon experienced power outage yesterday after a transmission line tripped and isolated major power plants in B...
Nation
fbtw

COVID-19 cases in Makati up by 53%

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Active COVID cases in Makati have increased by at least 53 percent in the past week, according to a report of the city government released on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with