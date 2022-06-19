China donates 13 school buildings to Davao City

In this photo released on June 18, 2022, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian meets with Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte, the city's mayor-elect. China has donated school buildings to Davao City worth around P150 million.

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines has donated 13 school buildings, worth around P150 million, to Davao City.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian said he visited and congratulated vice president-elect Sara Duterte and Davao City mayor-elect Sebastian Duterte on their respective campaign wins.

Huang said the donation of the school buildings aims to "provide [a] better educational environment for Davao students."

On top of this, the Chinese envoy also took the opportunity to brief vice president-elect Duterte on the progress of the Samal Island-Davao City connector project. China also loaned Philippines some $350 million for the construction of the four-lane bridge that spans 3.86 kilometers.

"We exchanged views on the long-time China-Philippines friendship and envisioned a better future for our bilateral relations," Huang said.

The Rodrigo Duterte administration has opted to foster closer ties with China despite a dispute over part of the South China Sea that falls within the Phlippine's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf and that Manila calls the West Philippine Sea.

China has been one of the Philippine government's partners in the "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure program, with involvements in 16 completed projects and in 20 that are still in progress.

"As a good friend and partner of the Philippines, we stand ready to work closely with H.E. Sara Duterte and Hon. Sebastian Duterte in the spirit of Bayanihan to contribute to Davao’s economic recovery and livelihood, and continuously promote friendship between our two countries to bring more benefits to our two peoples," Huang said. — Kaycee Valmonte