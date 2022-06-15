^

300K worth smuggled cigarettes seized in North Cotabato

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 15, 2022 | 10:44am
ALEOSAN, Cotabato — The police seized P300,000 worth of imported cigarettes here Monday, just five days after a team killed a smuggler and wounded another in a shootout in a nearby town.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Wednesday the light truck carrying the smuggled cigarettes bound for Davao City was also impounded.

Truck driver Raymon Bacroya and his two helpers, Omar Junio and Jeizer Gonzales, all from Zamboanga City, are now clamped down in a police detention facility.

The shipment, 477 boxes of Green Hill and 181 boxes of Casablanca cigarettes from Indonesia, was intercepted by personnel of the Aleosan Municipal Police Station, acting on tips from members of central Mindanao’s business community.

Tagum said the cigarettes did not have requisite tariff and customs clearances.

The confiscation of P300,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes by policemen here Monday was preceded by the June 8 bloody clash in nearby Pigcawayan, North Cotabato between two men with imported cigarettes in their vehicle and policemen who tried to flag them down for inspection.

Instead of pulling over, suspects Bhan Mangcog Ali and Tahir Musa opened fire, triggering a gunfight.

Ali, 40, was killed while the 53-year-old Musa sustained gunshot wounds in the ensuing shootout.

Ali and Musa came from nearby Cotabato City and were to meet a contact somewhere in North Cotabato province who was to buy from them nine boxes of imported Fort cigarettes, also from Indonesia.

Their wayward vehicle collided head-on with a red Toyota Town Ace, hurting its driver and a passenger.

