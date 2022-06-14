^

Nation

China extends P17-billion loan for cross-sea Davao-Samal Island bridge

Philstar.com
June 14, 2022 | 4:02pm
China extends P17-billion loan for cross-sea Davao-Samal Island bridge
According to the Chinese Embassy in Manila, the project will be a two-way four-lane bridge spanning 3.86 kilometers.
Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian

MANILA, Philippines — China has extended a 2.34-billion renminbi or around P17.39 billion to fund the construction of a bridge that would connect Davao City and Samal Island in Mindanao. 

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian have exchanged documents for the loan that would finance the project. 

“This will catalyze the region’s growth potential by enhancing mobility, easing access to tourism activities in Samal, and opening more opportunities for employment,” Dominguez said in a Twitter post on Monday evening. 

Dominguez said this would be the Duterte administration’s first renminbi-denominated loan from China. President Rodrigo Duterte’s term will end in almost two weeks. 

RELATED: Family calls for realignment of Davao-Samal bridge project to spare coral reefs

The almost P17.39-billion loan, which is payable within 20 years inclusive of a seven-year grace period, comes with a 2% per annum interest rate.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Manila, the project will be a two-way four-lane bridge spanning 3.86 kilometers. 

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also noted that its construction would open employment opportunities for the local community. 

China has been involved with the implementation of projects under the Duterte administration’s “Build, Build, Build” program, 16 of which has since been completed while 20 are still in the works. — Kaycee Valmonte

CHINA

DAVAO

PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Calabarzon worker to get wage hike

By Shiela Crisostomo | 9 days ago
Minimum wage earners in Calabarzon will get an increase in their daily take- home pay.
Nation
fbtw
2 confirmed dead after falling onto MRT-3 tracks from Pasay flyover

2 confirmed dead after falling onto MRT-3 tracks from Pasay flyover

1 day ago
“Train operations were halted as security personnel and medical professionals responded at the area of the incident,”...
Nation
fbtw

Acting Comelec spokesman keeps post

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Commission on Elections Law Department director John Rex Laudiangco has been retained as acting Comelec spokesman.
Nation
fbtw
Palace implements ARTA chief suspension

Palace implements ARTA chief suspension

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Office of the President has implemented the suspension order against Anti-Red Tape Authority director general Jeremiah...
Nation
fbtw
Days after viral video, PNP says driver in Mandaluyong hit-and-run yet to be found

Days after viral video, PNP says driver in Mandaluyong hit-and-run yet to be found

1 day ago
"The possibility is you're guilty. Why don't you want to surrender? I'm challenging you, Mr. San Vicente, you don't want to...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
China extends P17-billion loan for cross-sea Davao-Samal Island bridge

China extends P17-billion loan for cross-sea Davao-Samal Island bridge

1 hour ago
China has extended a 2.34-billion renminbi or around P17.39 billion to fund the construction of a bridge that would connect...
Nation
fbtw

‘Rebel leader’ nabbed in Negros Oriental

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 17 hours ago
Government security forces arrested an alleged leader of the New People’s Army in Guihulngan, Negros Oriental on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw

Village chief gunned down

By Jennifer Rendon | 17 hours ago
A barangay chairman was killed in an attack by motorcycle-riding assailants in Carles, Iloilo on Sunday night.
Nation
fbtw

2 slain in Cotabato ambush

By John Unson | 17 hours ago
Two persons were killed while six others were wounded in an ambush in a secluded barangay in this city on Sunday night.
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City remains under Alert Level 1 for COVID-19

Quezon City remains under Alert Level 1 for COVID-19

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Quezon City, the Department of Health reported yesterday that the city remains under Alert...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with