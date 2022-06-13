Days after viral video, PNP says driver in Mandaluyong hit-and-run yet to be found

MANILA, Philippines — Days after a video of the hit-and-run went viral, the driver of a sports utility vehicle who ran over a security guard in Mandaluyong City has yet to be found, the Philippine National Police said Monday.

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing after the PNP's weekly flag-raising ceremony at Camp Crame, Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. — PNP officer-in-charge until a new chief is named — said that the man they identified only as Mr. "San Vicente" already had a previous traffic infraction for reckless imprudence on record.

The Revised Penal Code defines reckless imprudence as "voluntary, but without malice, doing or falling to do an act from which material damage results by reason of inexcusable lack of precaution on the part of the person performing of failing to perform such act." Reckless imprudence can lead to damage to property or to injuries.

"We have already identified the owner of the SUV," he said in mixed Filipino and English as he urged the suspect to surrender to authorities. "Take note, this is not the first time that he has a case of reckless imprudence. He already has one according to the Land Transportation Office."

PNP challenges driver to surrender

"The possibility is you're guilty. Why don't you want to surrender? I'm challenging you, Mr. San Vicente, you don't want to surrender, fine. I have one thing to say to you: maybe you're an addict...no person in his right senses will do that."

Philippine law enforcement often attributes crime to drugs and has been waging a bloody "war on drugs" since 2016.

Danao also called on the Land Transportation Office to revoke the license of the suspect to minimize the risk of additional danger to more people.

"The PNP already filed cases against you. Just wait for the warrant to come out. I'm giving you a fair warning while it's still early," Danao said, addressing San Vicente.

"My request to the LTO, from the very first case you should have already suspended his license. In this second one, it shouldn't just be suspended, it should already be revoked."

To recall, the viral dashcam footage uploaded on Facebook shows security guard Christian Joseph Floralde directing traffic along Julia Vargas Avenue and St. Francis Street when a white Toyota RAV4 struck him, and instead of stopping, ran over Floralde again after the guard dropped to his knees.

The driver then sped away.

The 31-year-old security guard is still currently in the intensive care unit of the VRP Medical Center. Per reports, he sustained head injuries and fractured ribs.