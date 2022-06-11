^

P10.2-M worth shabu seized in Lanao Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 11, 2022 | 5:42pm
P10.2-M worth shabu seized in Lanao Sur
The three suspects are now detained, awaiting prosecution.
Philstar.com / John Unson

MARAWI CITY, Philippines — Authorities seized P10.2 million worth of shabu found Thursday in the hideout of an illegal drug ring in nearby Maguing, Lanao del Sur.

Faiza Hadjiraof and the couple Amersab Ebra Macabato and Raifa Hadji Rasul Rakim, from whom agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao had seized the illegal merchandise, are now detained.

Rogelio Daculla, director of PDEA-BARMM, said Saturday the three of them shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The three suspects were immediately detained after agents found P10.2 million worth shabu in their lair in Barangay Dilimbayan in Maguing town in the first district of Lanao del Sur.

PDEA-BARMM agents, personnel of different units of the Bangsamoro regional police and the Army’s 55th Infantry Battalion together searched for narcotics in the house of Hadjiraof after receiving reports that she and husband, Mohaimen, are selling large quantities of shabu in Maguing and nearby towns.

Hadjiraof’s spouse had escaped just as PDEA-BARMM agent started surrounding their house that they reportedly used as transshipment point for shabu.

Daculla said their operation that led to the seizure of shabu found in Hadjiraof’s house was premised on a warrant issued by a court.

He said credit for the feat has to go partly to vigilant residents of Maguing who provided them information on her operation of a shabu distribution ring that has contacts in different towns in Lanao del Sur. 

