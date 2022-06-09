^

Nation

3,631 gun ban violators arrested

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
June 9, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Up to 3,631 people were arrested nationwide for violating the election gun ban, which ended yesterday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported.

The PNP said it conducted 3,416 law enforcement operations since the gun ban was implemented at the start of the election period on Jan. 9.

Twenty-eight of those apprehended are PNP members while 22 are military personnel.

The PNP said 3,493 of the gun ban violators are civilians, 61 are security guards and 27 from other sectors.

On Tuesday, John Carl Sinaquita was arrested at a security checkpoint in Barangay Poblacion C in Rosario, Batangas for possession of a .45-caliber handgun, according to a police report.

PNP data showed that 1,241 or 34.17 percent of the violators are from Metro Manila.

The other regions with the most number of violators are Central Visayas with 298; Calabarzon, 389; Central Luzon, 244, and Western Visayas, 218.

Police confiscated 2,795 firearms, 161 gun replicas, 1,160 bladed weapons, 140 explosives and 17,345 bullets.

GUN BAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Car owner in hit-and-run charged

Car owner in hit-and-run charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Police have filed criminal charges against the owner of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) that ran over a security guard in Mandaluyong...
Nation
fbtw
SUV driver that ran over security guard yet to surrender to authorities

SUV driver that ran over security guard yet to surrender to authorities

11 hours ago
"What matters is the case gets to the fiscal's office for the preliminary investigation. We will be inviting the respond to...
Nation
fbtw
Driver in hit-and-run of guard slapped with frustrated murder &mdash; Mandaluyong PNP

Driver in hit-and-run of guard slapped with frustrated murder — Mandaluyong PNP

1 day ago
According to Unos, the guard in question survived the incident in the viral video that has since gone viral on social media....
Nation
fbtw
DENR confirms sightings of &lsquo;missing&rsquo; Philippine Eagle

DENR confirms sightings of ‘missing’ Philippine Eagle

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 2 days ago
The celebration of Philippine Eagle Week has renewed hope in Central Luzon following sightings of a raptor that has been missing...
Nation
fbtw

DENR sets release of rescued Philippine Eagle

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
As part of the celebration of the Philippine Eagle Week from June 4 to 10, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources will release a raptor named Salagbanog on June 13.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Malabon barangay officials receive death threats

Malabon barangay officials receive death threats

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Officials of Barangay Longos in Malabon City reportedly received death threats on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Fair weather to prevail in next 3 days &ndash; PAGASA

Fair weather to prevail in next 3 days – PAGASA

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
With no brewing weather disturbance in sight, the entire country is forecast to have fair weather for the next three days,...
Nation
fbtw
NKTI reaches capacity for non-COVID-19 cases

NKTI reaches capacity for non-COVID-19 cases

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City has breached its capacity for non-COVID patients.
Nation
fbtw
SUV owner in hit-and-run gets final LTO summons

SUV owner in hit-and-run gets final LTO summons

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The Land Transportation Office yesterday gave the owner of a sport utility vehicle that ran over a security guard in Mandaluyong...
Nation
fbtw
Bulusan remains calm; 11 volcanic quakes recorded

Bulusan remains calm; 11 volcanic quakes recorded

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon has remained calm following Sunday’s phreatic eruption, with 11 volcanic earthquakes recorded...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with