^

Nation

3 die from alleged gas poisoning in Quezon

Ed Amoroso, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
June 9, 2022 | 12:00am

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Three construction workers reportedly died from natural gas poisoning in Barangay Patabog in Mulanay, Quezon on Tuesday.

Sandy Basillo, 27; Jesus Largo III, 19, and Mac-Mac Valenzuela, 18, were declared dead on arrival in a clinic.

The victims were digging a 7.5-meter hole for the construction of a bridge in Sitio Sampiro when they reportedly fell unconscious.

An investigation is ongoing.

GAS POISONING
Philstar
