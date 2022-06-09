3 die from alleged gas poisoning in Quezon
June 9, 2022 | 12:00am
CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Three construction workers reportedly died from natural gas poisoning in Barangay Patabog in Mulanay, Quezon on Tuesday.
Sandy Basillo, 27; Jesus Largo III, 19, and Mac-Mac Valenzuela, 18, were declared dead on arrival in a clinic.
The victims were digging a 7.5-meter hole for the construction of a bridge in Sitio Sampiro when they reportedly fell unconscious.
An investigation is ongoing.
