Islamic State ‘spokesman’ slain in Maguindanao clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — An alleged local spokesman for international terror group Islamic State was killed in a special operation of the military in Maguindanao on Monday.

Abdulfatah Omar Alimuden, alias Abu Huzaifah, was killed by Army troopers and intelligence officers in Barangay Poblacion, Datu Saudi Ampatuan town, according to Maj. Andrew Linao, spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

“Soldiers and intelligence operatives have been tracking down the suspect for a long time until he was intercepted and neutralized on Monday afternoon,” Linao said.

Westmincom chief Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario commended the soldiers and personnel of the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade and 40th Infantry Battalion for the successful operation.

Rosario directed forces on the ground to sustain the manhunt for terrorists in Central Mindanao.

Aside from being a spokesman for the IS in East Asia, Linao said Alimuden was financial officer of Dawlah Islamiyah, a local terror group that pledged allegiance to the IS.

“Alimuden’s death was a major blow to the IS. The military’s special operation prevented the terrorists from harassing civilians,” Linao said.

He said the Dawlah Islamiyah, a breakaway faction of the local bandit group Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, is being blamed for the recent bombings in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato.

“The suspect held a high position in the IS and was considered a high-value target,” Linao said. – John Unson