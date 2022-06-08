DENR sets release of rescued Philippine Eagle

MANILA, Philippines — As part of the celebration of the Philippine Eagle Week from June 4 to 10, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will release a raptor named Salagbanog on June 13.

“As we commemorate the Philippine Eagle Week, we are also celebrating Salagbanog’s return to the forest, 18 months after it was nurtured in captivity,” DENR acting Secretary Jim Sampulna said yesterday.

“Salagbanog’s capture was a testament to the Philippine Eagles’ continuing battle on the loss of its habitat and a chance for the raptor to get back up on its feet, survive and live freely. The battle for these birds is our own battle too,” Sempulna added.

The presence of eagles in the country’s forests indicate the existence of a sustainable and rich environment.

“As we let go of a national treasure to give one more bird a chance to be free again, it should remind us that wildlife, just like people, have to fulfill their role for the sustenance of life on Earth,” Sampulna said.

Salagbanog was rescued after it was trapped in the thorns of rattan vines on Salagbanog Falls in Maitum, Sarangani on Jan. 9, 2021.

An X-ray of the raptor showed a marble stuck under its skin and a pellet on its right clavicle, indicating he was shot with the use of improvised guns.

A veterinarian who assessed Salagbanog said the raptor was healthy and free from any disease.

The regional office of the DENR launched information, education and communication campaigns in communities near the Philippine Eagle’s habitat.

Sampulna said Filipinos should be reminded of their responsibility as caretakers of wildlife as well as the importance of the Philippine Eagle in sustaining life.