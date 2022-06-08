^

Nation

DENR sets release of rescued Philippine Eagle

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
June 8, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — As part of the celebration of the Philippine Eagle Week from June 4 to 10, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will release a raptor named Salagbanog on June 13.

“As we commemorate the Philippine Eagle Week, we are also celebrating Salagbanog’s return to the forest, 18 months after it was nurtured in captivity,” DENR acting Secretary Jim Sampulna said yesterday.

“Salagbanog’s capture was a testament to the Philippine Eagles’ continuing battle on the loss of its habitat and a chance for the raptor to get back up on its feet, survive and live freely. The battle for these birds is our own battle too,” Sempulna added.

The presence of eagles in the country’s forests indicate the existence of a sustainable and rich environment.

“As we let go of a national treasure to give one more bird a chance to be free again, it should remind us that wildlife, just like people, have to fulfill their role for the sustenance of life on Earth,” Sampulna said.

Salagbanog was rescued after it was trapped in the thorns of rattan vines on Salagbanog Falls in Maitum, Sarangani on Jan. 9, 2021.

An X-ray of the raptor showed a marble stuck under its skin and a pellet on its right clavicle, indicating he was shot with the use of improvised guns.

A veterinarian who assessed Salagbanog said the raptor was healthy and free from any disease.

The regional office of the DENR launched information, education and communication campaigns in communities near the Philippine Eagle’s habitat.

Sampulna said Filipinos should be reminded of their responsibility as caretakers of wildlife as well as the importance of the Philippine Eagle in sustaining life.

DENR

PHILIPPINE EAGLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Driver in hit-and-run of guard slapped with frustrated murder &mdash; Mandaluyong PNP

Driver in hit-and-run of guard slapped with frustrated murder — Mandaluyong PNP

9 hours ago
According to Unos, the guard in question survived the incident in the viral video that has since gone viral on social media....
Nation
fbtw

Pawnshop manager stabbed dead

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
A female manager of a pawnshop was found dead with several stab wounds in the body in Kalibo, Aklan yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw

Guard hurt in hit-and-run accident in Mandaluyong

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office yesterday issued a show-cause order against the owner of a sport utility vehicle tagged in a hit-and-run incident in Mandaluyong City that injured a security guard.
Nation
fbtw
DENR confirms sightings of &lsquo;missing&rsquo; Philippine Eagle

DENR confirms sightings of ‘missing’ Philippine Eagle

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
The celebration of Philippine Eagle Week has renewed hope in Central Luzon following sightings of a raptor that has been missing...
Nation
fbtw
Court junks Napoles bid to dismiss &lsquo;pork&rsquo; case

Court junks Napoles bid to dismiss ‘pork’ case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied the petition of businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles to have the court dismiss the graft complaint...
Nation
fbtw
Latest

CHR welcomes PNP action vs erring cops

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday lauded the Philippine National Police for acting swiftly on various cases involving erring police officers.
Nation
fbtw

Islamic State ‘spokesman’ slain in Maguindanao clash

By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 hour ago
An alleged local spokesman for international terror group Islamic State was killed in a special operation of the military in Maguindanao on Monday.
Nation
fbtw

DENR sets release of rescued Philippine Eagle

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
As part of the celebration of the Philippine Eagle Week from June 4 to 10, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources will release a raptor named Salagbanog on June 13.
Nation
fbtw

Reward offered for arrest of pawnshop manager’s killer

By Jennifer Rendon | 1 hour ago
A reward of P30,000 has been offered for any information leading to the arrest of the killer of a pawnshop manager in Kalibo, Aklan.
Nation
fbtw

2 Indians nabbed for robbery

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Two Indian men were arrested in Parañaque yesterday morning for allegedly robbing a fellow Indian.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with