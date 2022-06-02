^

Nation

P10M worth shabu seized in Jolo sting

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 7:30pm
P10M worth shabu seized in Jolo sting
Suspects Al-Amin Ismael Sahipa and Alnasir Kasim Ismun are now detained.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — State agents seized from two peddlers P10 million worth of shabu in an entrapment operation Tuesday in Jolo, the capital town of Sulu.

Suspects Al-Amin Ismael Sahipa, 39, and his 41-year-old accomplice, Alnasir Kasim Ismun, are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002.

In a statement Thursday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said Sahipa and Ismun were immediately arrested after selling 1.5 kilo of shabu to non-uniformed agents in a tradeoff in Barangay Walled City in Jolo.

The PDEA-BARMM, the provincial police force and military units under the Western Mindanao Command together confiscated more than P30 million worth of shabu in one sting after another in different towns in Sulu in the past 24 months.

The PDEA-BARMM said Tuesday’s anti-narcotics operation that led to the arrest of Sahipa and Ismun was assisted by personnel of the Sulu Provincial Police Office and the military-led anti-crime Joint Task Force Sulu.

DRUG TRAFFICKING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Booster shots for COVID-19 now available in selected Watsons branches nationwide
Sponsored

Booster shots for COVID-19 now available in selected Watsons branches nationwide

10 hours ago
First and second booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine under the government’s “Resbakuna sa Botika” are...
Nation
fbtw

Intensify drug war, PDEA urges Marcos

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency director general Wilkins Villanueva is urging president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to strengthen the government’s war on drugs once he assumes office.
Nation
fbtw
Suspect for death of Isabela judge's wife dies

Suspect for death of Isabela judge's wife dies

By Halee Andrea Alcaraz | 3 days ago
An official of Isabela II Electric Cooperative died on Monday morning, following the arrest of two gunmen who shot and...
Nation
fbtw
P10M worth shabu seized in Jolo sting

P10M worth shabu seized in Jolo sting

By John Unson | 35 minutes ago
State agents seized from two peddlers P10 million worth of shabu in an entrapment operation Tuesday in Jolo, the capital town...
Nation
fbtw
Court orders arrest of cop over QCPD-PDEA shootout

Court orders arrest of cop over QCPD-PDEA shootout

By Emmanuel Tupas | 6 days ago
A Quezon City court yesterday ordered the arrest of a policeman who was among those charged in connection with a shootout...
Nation
fbtw
Latest

Customs donates fuel to AFP, PCG

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs will donate to the Philippine Coast Guard and Armed Forces of the Philippines more than 47,000 liters of fuel that were confiscated by the BOC for non-payment of taxes.
Nation
fbtw

Raps filed vs foreign cargo vessel crew over collision

By Robertzon Ramirez | 20 hours ago
Four crewmembers of the foreign cargo vessel MV Happy Hiro have been charged in connection with the collision with the fishing boat JOT-18 in the waters off Palawan over the weekend that left seven fishermen mi...
Nation
fbtw

Mindanao bombings: PNP on full alert

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
All units of the Philippine National Police have been placed on highest security alert in the wake of the bombings in Mindanao, PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

COA flags Nueva Ecija LGU for hiring unlicensed teachers

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the provincial government of Nueva Ecija for hiring teachers who did not pass the Licensure Examination for Teachers and did not undergo screening by the Provincial Local School...
Nation
fbtw

2 communist leaders arrested in Cavite

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
Police and military personnel arrested two officials of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) in Dasmariñas, Cavite on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with