Cops probe Malabon barangay captainâ€™s murder

Cops probe Malabon barangay captain’s murder

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
May 30, 2022 | 12:00am
“The case is still under investigation,” Malabon police chief Col. Albert Barot said yesterday when asked if the incident was election-related.
MANILA, Philippines — Police are investigating if the shooting that killed a barangay chairman in Malabon City was related to the recently concluded elections.

“The case is still under investigation,” Malabon police chief Col. Albert Barot said yesterday when asked if the incident was election-related.

Barangay Tonsuya chairman Felimon Villanueva, 68, died after being shot by unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle outside his house on Saturday.

Villanueva was rushed to the hospital but died hours later.

On Facebook, Malabon Mayor Lenlen Oreta expressed his condolences to Villanueva’s family.

“We seek justice for his death,” Oreta said.

Malabon is known as a hotbed of attacks against barangay officials.

On Jan. 11, 2021, Barangay Hulong Duhat chairman Anthony Velasquez was killed by unidentified assailants in his own backyard.

Velasquez was reportedly included in the watchlist of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Former councilman Ricky Legaspi was murdered in Barangay Tañong on March 20, 2021.

