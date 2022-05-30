Cargo vessel rams fishing boat; 7 missing

MANILA, Philippines — Seven fishermen were reported missing while 13 others were rescued after their boat collided with a foreign cargo vessel in the waters off Palawan on Saturday.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) held the M/V Happy Hiro at the Port of Antique after it figured in the accident with FB JOT-18 near Maracanao Island in Agutaya town.

The PCG dispatched its multi-role response vessel BRP Suluan to rescue the fishermen and search for the missing, according to PCG spokesman Commodore Armand Balilo.

Teams from the PCG station in Cuyo, Palawan and sub-station in Iloilo joined Suluan in the search.

Rescued were Arjay Barsaga, 26; Sammuel Ducay, 40; Renie Espinosa, 38; Martin Flores Jr., 58; Jupiter Ibañiez, 38; Jonel Mata, 30; Randy Mata, 36; Roderico Mata, 31; Joemar Pahid, 32; Andring Pasicaran, 43; Rendil dela Peña, 42; Donde Petiero, 38, and Mario Quezon, 24.

Except for Petiero – who is from Estancia, Iloilo – the rest are residents of Bantayan Island in Cebu.

They were rescued by another fishing boat, BAL 5, which was sailing through the area when the collision occurred.

Of the 13, only one suffered injuries in the head, according to McKinley Amante, medical officer of the Happy Hiro. The rest suffered scratches in the body.

Reports said the Happy Hiro was headed to Australia from China when it rammed the JOT-18 at around 5:40 p.m.

The PCG command center received a distress call at around 6:16 p.m. and immediately dispatched a team to verify the information.

From BAL 5, the fishermen were transferred to the Happy Hiro and to the BRP Panglao of the PCG, which took them to the Port of Antique.

The Marshall Island-registered Happy Hiro will be subjected to inspection and investigation, the PCG said.

“This is part of our port state control. Once the vessel docks, it would be inspected and investigated,” Balilo said. “We have to look at the circumstances surrounding the collision.”

Balilo said the PCG would check the seaworthiness of the Happy Hiro.