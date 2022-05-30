Grand Lotto pot soars to P141 million

MANILA, Philippines — The Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot is expected to increase to P141 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced yesterday.

The PCSO said nobody guessed the six-digit winning combination 02-03-41-15-33-46, which carried a total prize of P136,876,472.80 on Saturday.

Three bettors won a consolation prize of P100,000 each after picking five digits of the winning combination.

On March 14, a bettor in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental won the Grand Lotto’s P98.5-million jackpot.

The 6/55 online lottery is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.