Man wanted for drugs, gunrunning held in Tondo

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
May 30, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — One of the most wanted criminals in Metro Manila involved in drug trafficking and gunrunning was arrested in Tondo, Manila on Saturday.

Catalino de Guzman, 44, was apprehended by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group under the supervision of CIDG director Maj. Gen. Eliseo Cruz along Pampanga street at around 5:20 p.m.

CIDG National Capital Region field unit chief Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said police served a warrant for the arrest of De Guzman for attempted homicide issued by Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 29 Judge Richelle Lou Boling-Sanchez.

The court recommended P12,000 bail for De Guzman’s temporary liberty.

Police said charges of illegal possession of a firearm and violation of the election gun ban would be filed against the suspect after he was caught carrying a .45-caliber handgun.

Silvio said De Guzman, allegedly a member of the Zarandin crime ring, is the No. 17 most wanted criminal in Manila.

The suspect was brought to the CIDG field office in Manila.

