Tuguegarao City now COVID-free after last patient recovered on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Tuguegarao City in Cagayan province no longer has any active COVID-19 cases as it calls on its residents to avail of the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot if they haven’t yet.

The city’s information office reported that as of 4 p.m. on Saturday, Tuguegarao City tagged its last COVID-19 patient in the city as recovered, bringing total recoveries to 18,144.

“Bagamat nasa Alert Level 1 hanggang May 31 ang lungsod ng Tuguegarao, pinapaalalahanan ang lahat na paigtingin ang pag-iingat. Ating obserbahan pa din ang mga minimum health standards para sa ating kapakanan,” the Tuguegarao City Information Office said.

(Although Tuguegarao City will remain on Alert Level 1 until May 31, everyone is reminded to follow protocols. Let us still observe the minimum health standards to ensure our safety.)

Tuguegarao City had 18,750 total confirmed COVID-19 infections. Of that number, 606 patients succumbed to the virus.

The city government reminded residents and those working within Tuguegarao city that they may still avail of the COVID-19 vaccines. The city said they will accept walk-ins for both initial vaccine doses and those availing of booster shots.

“Hinihikayat ang lahat na magpabooster laban sa Covid-19 para sa karagdagang proteksyon,” it added.

(Everyone is encouraged to get COVID-19 booster shots for added protection.)

Meanwhile, data from the Department of Health showed that the Cagayan province also did not report new cases on Saturday although 42 are still tagged as active cases.

Cagayan province has so far recorded 62,438 COVID-19 infections, of which 60,462 have since recovered, while the death toll stands at 1,934.

Over 3.69 million individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, with more than 3.627 million recovered, 2,434 tagged as active cases, while 60,455 have died because of the virus. — Kaycee Valmonte