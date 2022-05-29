^

Nation

Tuguegarao City now COVID-free after last patient recovered on Saturday

Philstar.com
May 29, 2022 | 5:20pm
Tuguegarao City now COVID-free after last patient recovered on Saturday
This undated photo from the National Task Force against COVID-19 shows a woman getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
National Task Force Against COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Tuguegarao City in Cagayan province no longer has any active COVID-19 cases as it calls on its residents to avail of the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot if they haven’t yet.

The city’s information office reported that as of 4 p.m. on Saturday, Tuguegarao City tagged its last COVID-19 patient in the city as recovered, bringing total recoveries to 18,144.

“Bagamat nasa Alert Level 1 hanggang May 31 ang lungsod ng Tuguegarao, pinapaalalahanan ang lahat na paigtingin ang pag-iingat. Ating obserbahan pa din ang mga minimum health standards para sa ating kapakanan,” the Tuguegarao City Information Office said.

(Although Tuguegarao City will remain on Alert Level 1 until May 31, everyone is reminded to follow protocols. Let us still observe the minimum health standards to ensure our safety.)

Tuguegarao City had 18,750 total confirmed COVID-19 infections. Of that number, 606 patients succumbed to the virus.

The city government reminded residents and those working within Tuguegarao city that they may still avail of the COVID-19 vaccines. The city said they will accept walk-ins for both initial vaccine doses and those availing of booster shots.

“Hinihikayat ang lahat na magpabooster laban sa Covid-19 para sa karagdagang proteksyon,” it added.

(Everyone is encouraged to get COVID-19 booster shots for added protection.)

Meanwhile, data from the Department of Health showed that the Cagayan province also did not report new cases on Saturday although 42 are still tagged as active cases. 

Cagayan province has so far recorded 62,438 COVID-19 infections, of which 60,462 have since recovered, while the death toll stands at 1,934.

Over 3.69 million individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, with more than 3.627 million recovered, 2,434 tagged as active cases, while 60,455 have died because of the virus. — Kaycee Valmonte 

COVID

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Â­COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
2 teens foil kidnap tries in Las Pi&ntilde;as, Bacoor

2 teens foil kidnap tries in Las Piñas, Bacoor

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Two teenagers fended off attempts by men to abduct them in Las Piñas City and Bacoor City, Cavite last week.
Nation
fbtw
Contempt rap vs De Lima, lawyer junked &nbsp;

Contempt rap vs De Lima, lawyer junked  

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
A Muntinlupa court has dismissed an indirect contempt case against detained Sen. Leila de Lima and her lawyer Filibon Tacardon...
Nation
fbtw

Bicol fugitive nabbed in Quezon City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The fifth most wanted fugitive in Bicol was arrested in Quezon City on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
CHR backs measure increasing penalties for indiscriminate firing

CHR backs measure increasing penalties for indiscriminate firing

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights has expressed support for a bill that seeks to impose tougher penalties against the “willful...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon bettor wins P100.06 million lotto jackpot

Quezon bettor wins P100.06 million lotto jackpot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 3 days ago
A bettor in Quezon province won the jackpot in the 6/58 Ultra Lotto drawn on Tuesday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbtw
Latest

2 die in Taguig fire

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Two people perished in a fire that broke out in a house in Taguig City on Friday night.
Nation
fbtw

DOH: Rise in dengue cases manageable

By Shiela Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
Dengue cases in the country remain ”manageable” despite an increase in some parts of the country in the past several weeks, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
fbtw

SCTEX to hike toll starting June 1

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Motorists using the Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway will pay higher toll starting June 1.
Nation
fbtw

‘Mercury-laced beauty creams sold in Western Visayas’

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
An environmental watchdog has alerted the public on the sale of imported facial creams with dangerously high levels of mercury in Western Visayas.
Nation
fbtw

ASF outbreak hits 5 Zamboanga barangays

By Roel PareÃ±o | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Animal Industry has placed this city under red zone after an outbreak of African swine fever was recorded in five barangays.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with