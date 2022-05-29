Malabon barangay chief shot dead

Barangay Tonsuya captain Felimon Villanueva, 68, was seated outside his home along C. Perez street when two men on a motorcycle attacked him at around 9:35 a.m., according to a report sent to city police chief Col. Albert Barot.

MANILA, Philippines — Unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants gunned down a barangay captain outside his house in Malabon City yesterday.

The assailants sped off toward E. Roque street while Villanueva was rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

Hours after the attack, barangay officials and Vice Mayor Bernard dela Cruz extended their condolences to the victim’s family.

Villanueva’s constituents took to social media to call for justice for his killing.