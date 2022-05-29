^

CHR backs measure increasing penalties for indiscriminate firing

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
May 29, 2022 | 12:00am
CHR executive director Jacqueline de Guia welcomed the recent passage on third and final reading of the proposed Senate Bill 2501 or the Act Penalizing Willful and Indiscriminate Discharge of Firearms.
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has expressed support for a bill that seeks to impose tougher penalties against the “willful and indiscriminate” discharge of firearms.

CHR executive director Jacqueline de Guia welcomed the recent passage on third and final reading of the proposed Senate Bill 2501 or the Act Penalizing Willful and Indiscriminate Discharge of Firearms.

“Any firearm-related violence threatens our most fundamental human right – right to life. As gun violence continues to rise, the matter of gun ownership and control is a national concern that needs to be addressed,” she said in a statement.

De Guia said the Senate bill is a welcome legislative measure that, together with continuing firearm safety education, would help protect the fundamental rights of Filipinos.

If signed into law, the proposal will amend provisions of the Revised Penal Code with regard to the discharge of firearms.

Any person who shall shoot at another with any firearm will face a penalty of imprisonment of up to four years and two months in prison, unless the act is in connection with a crime that has a higher penalty.

In addition, anyone who shall willfully and indiscriminately discharge any firearm or other device that can be functionally used as a firearm shall face the penalty of imprisonment of up to six months, unless an offense with a higher penalty is established.

The penalty shall be one degree higher if the offense is committed by a member of the military, military auxiliary agencies or other law enforcement agencies and such discharge is not in the performance of their official duties.

Any firearm license or permit issued to the violator shall be summarily cancelled and the offender shall be perpetually disqualified from being granted any firearm license or permit in the future.

A similar version of the bill was previously approved by the House of Representatives.

