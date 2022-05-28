4 drug den operators arrested in Marawi City

Agents seized P102,000 worth of shabu from the suspects.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Authorities entrapped Thursday in Marawi City four drug den operators, long under surveillance for peddling shabu in villages in the area and nearby towns.

The regional office here of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao identified the suspects as Cosain Jamil, Yasser Ampuan, Jamaloden Ampuan and a woman named Ane-Ai Dumamba.

The PDEA-BARMM said Dumamba led the operation of their clandestine drug den in Lake View Shelters in Boganga area in Marawi City.

They had reportedly used their drug den as a distribution point for dispersing shabu to buyers in different barangays in Marawi City and in nearby towns in Lanao del Sur.

Marawi City is the capital of Lanao del Sur, a component-province of BARMM.

The four suspects were arrested and detained after selling P102,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents in a sting Thursday.

They are to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, according to PDEA-BARMM.

The entrapment operation that led to their arrest was supported by the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and personnel of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade and the 55th Engineering Brigade.