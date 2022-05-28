^

Nation

Gun ban violators increase to 3,429

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
May 28, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Less than two weeks before the end of the election period, the number of those arrested for violating the gun ban has reached 3,429.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported yesterday that among those recently arrested was Crisanto Ranin, 46, after a raid on his house in Barangay Minantok East  in  Amadeo, Cavite yielded a magazine for a caliber .45 pistol and bullets.

The PNP said it conducted 3,220 law enforcement operations across the country since the gun ban started on Jan. 9.

At least 3,294 of those arrested are civilians, 61 are security guards, 26 police and 22 military personnel. Twenty-six were not identified.

The PNP said 1,232 or 37.93 percent of the violators are from Metro Manila followed by Calabarzon with 370; Central Visayas, 357; Central Luzon, 312, and Western Visayas, 200.

The PNP said 2,660 firearms, 152 gun replicas, 1,095 bladed weapons, 135 explosives and 16,623 bullets were seized.                                                        

PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP: Task group formed to probe into Koronadal bombing

PNP: Task group formed to probe into Koronadal bombing

8 hours ago
"Investigation is still ongoing to identify the perpetrators and its motive. We will keep you posted as to its deve...
Nation
fbtw
Hundreds attend Susan Roces burial

Hundreds attend Susan Roces burial

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Hundreds of people attended the burial of movie icon Susan Roces at the Manila North Cemetery yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Susan Roces laid to rest today beside FPJ

Susan Roces laid to rest today beside FPJ

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Philippine movie icon Susan Roces will be laid to rest today at the Manila North Cemetery beside the tomb of her husband,...
Nation
fbtw
DENR posts 100% score in energy audit

DENR posts 100% score in energy audit

By Rhodina Villanueva | 3 days ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has posted a 100 percent rating, the highest score and performance grade,...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila&rsquo;s COVID-19 reproduction number rises

Metro Manila’s COVID-19 reproduction number rises

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The COVID-19 reproduction number in Metro Manila continues to increase, the Department of Health reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest

NTC warns vs fake job texts

By Richmond Mercurio | 51 minutes ago
The National Telecommunications Commission has ordered telecommunications companies as well as the agency’s regional directors and officers-in-charge to warn the public against fake job text scams.
Nation
fbtw

Man held for gunrunning

By Emmanuel Tupas | 51 minutes ago
A suspected gunrunner was arrested in Quezon City on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

Polillo to ban vessels in sea mishap

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 51 minutes ago
Vessels of Mercraft shipping company will no longer be allowed on Pollilo Island following a mishap involving one of its passenger boats.
Nation
fbtw

PNP beefs up security after Mindanao blasts

By Emmanuel Tupas | 51 minutes ago
The Philippine National Police has beefed up security in public places including transportation networks following the explosions that hit a bus in Koronadal, South Cotabato and by the roadside in Tacurong, Sultan...
Nation
fbtw

Fair weather in Luzon, Visayas this weekend

By Michael Punongbayan | 51 minutes ago
Luzon and most parts of the Visayas will experience fair weather this weekend, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with