Gun ban violators increase to 3,429

MANILA, Philippines — Less than two weeks before the end of the election period, the number of those arrested for violating the gun ban has reached 3,429.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported yesterday that among those recently arrested was Crisanto Ranin, 46, after a raid on his house in Barangay Minantok East in Amadeo, Cavite yielded a magazine for a caliber .45 pistol and bullets.

The PNP said it conducted 3,220 law enforcement operations across the country since the gun ban started on Jan. 9.

At least 3,294 of those arrested are civilians, 61 are security guards, 26 police and 22 military personnel. Twenty-six were not identified.

The PNP said 1,232 or 37.93 percent of the violators are from Metro Manila followed by Calabarzon with 370; Central Visayas, 357; Central Luzon, 312, and Western Visayas, 200.

The PNP said 2,660 firearms, 152 gun replicas, 1,095 bladed weapons, 135 explosives and 16,623 bullets were seized.