Hundreds attend Susan Roces burial

Susan Roces, Senator Grace Poe other family members offer prayers and flowers during the 80th birth anniversary of late action king Fernando Poe Jr. at Manila North Cemetery on Tuesday.

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of people attended the burial of movie icon Susan Roces at the Manila North Cemetery yesterday.

The interment was “orderly and peaceful,” according to Manila Police District public information office chief Maj. Philipp Ines.

Sen. Grace Poe led the funeral rites for Roces, who was laid to rest beside the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr. at the family mausoleum.

Senator-elect JV Ejercito, who attended the burial rites, said he regretted not being able to thank Roces, his baptismal mother, for her support during the campaign.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno visited Roces’ wake at Heritage Park in Taguig on Wednesday.

“ Maybe it’s time for ninang to rest. At least she is with ninong now,” Moreno said.

Duterte visits wake

President Duterte paid his last respects to Roces the night before she was laid to rest yesterday.

Duterte, together with Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Sen. Bong Go, visited Roces’ wake at the Heritage Park.

Poe welcomed the President and his companions.

Dubbed as the “Queen of Philippine Movies,” Roces died of cardiopulmonary arrest on May 20 at the age of 80. – Alexis Romero