P.4 million shabu seized from Parañaque drug den

MANILA, Philippines — Police confiscated around 60 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P408,000 during a sting at a drug den in Parañaque on Monday.

Southern Police District personnel staged the sting at the drug den along Ninoy Aquino Avenue in Barangay San Dionisio.

Six persons were arrested at the drug den: Datupuwa Datumantang, 32; Babydhats Midtimbang, 31; Frederick Montilla, 23; Alfredo Montilla, 67; Sarah Alon, 27, and Nadeen Pedragosa, 25.

Midtimbang, the alleged maintainer of the drug den, and Datumantang are high-value targets, police said.

The suspects face charges of violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.