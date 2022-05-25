Cop caught in drug sting faces dismissal

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has started summary dismissal proceedings against a policeman who was arrested in a drug sting in Iloilo City on Sunday.

PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said yesterday he ordered the filing of administrative cases against S/Sgt. Igmedio Cristobal Jr.

Cristobal was apprehended in Barangay North Fundidor in Molo District after he allegedly negotiated a deal with an undercover agent.

He was caught with 55 grams of shabu, a cell phone, a motorcycle and other personal items.

In his speech at the flag-raising ceremony at Camp Crame, Danao warned policemen involved in illegal drugs and other irregularities.

”Ayaw niyo magbago, babaguhin ko buhay niyo. Kung hindi niyo babaguhin, papalitan ko birthday niyo. Hindi ako nagbibiro,” he said.