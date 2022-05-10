^

Tiangco group wins big in Navotas City local elections

May 10, 2022 | 2:19pm
Tiangco group wins big in Navotas City local elections
Photo dated May 10, 2022 shows the slate of Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco raising their hands together after a string of landslide victories in the 2022 elections the day before.
MANILA, Philippines — Navotas voters gave Partido Navoteño a landslide victory in the recently-concluded election, the Commission on Elections Board of Canvassers in the city proclaimed Tuesday.

Per a statement issued by the city information office, the Comelec proclaimed early Tuesday morning at 4:05 a.m. the newly-elected congressman, mayor, vice mayor and councilors of the city.

Current Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco led the congressional race with 79,505 votes while Congressman John Rey Tiangco dominated the mayoral bid with 80,908 votes.  

Tiangco, together with the congressman and the rest of Partido Navoteño, addressed constituents through Facebook Live following their proclamation.

“We are grateful for your support of the entire Navoteño Party. We will take this as inspiration to serve you better and improve the lives of every Navoteño,” he said.

"Thank you very much for your trust and the support you have given us and the entire Navoteño Party. I hope we unite and work together to fulfill our dream of continuing to improve living conditions in our city."

First-time vice mayoral candidate councilor Tito Sanchez also took the lead in the local elections with 84,065 votes.  

Re-electionist councilors Migi Naval, CJ Santos, Neil Cruz, and Liz Lupisan from District 1, and RV Vicencio, Richard San Juan, Alvin Nazal, Rey Monroy, and Tarok Maño from District 2 also dominated the polls. 

Current Vice Mayor Clint Geronimo, as well as first-time candidates, Abu Gino-gino and Lance Santiago, were also proclaimed councilors.

