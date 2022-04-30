3 shabu den operators arrested in Maguindanao

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao — Anti-narcotics agents seized P102,000 worth of shabu from three operators of a mini drug den entrapped in Barangay Awang here Friday morning.

Julieto Bansigan Obregon, Marvin Orchia Ramos and Melchor Orchia Ramos, were immediately arrested after selling their illegal merchandise to non-uniformed agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

In a statement Saturday, the PDEA-BARMM said the sting that resulted in the arrest of the three men was premised on reports by tipsters privy to their peddling of shabu and operation of a clandestine drug den in Paniggusan area in Barangay Awang.

The three men are now clamped down in a detention facility of the PDEA-BARMM in Cotabato City.

The PDEA-BARM said the three of them are to be prosecuted for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the P102,000 worth of shabu confiscated from them as evidence.