After warrantless arrest over Twitter threat vs Marcos, Grab driver to be charged in court

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
April 5, 2022 | 12:06pm
Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. holds a grand rally in Carmen, Davao Del Norte on March 30, 2022.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The prosecution has indicted a Grab driver, who was arrested without warrant, for tweeting a supposed kill threat against presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

The arrest is reminiscent of arrests done during the pandemic lockdowns of social media users threatening President Rodrigo Duterte over social media.

The Office of the Prosecutor General on Tuesday said they are set to file a charge for violation of Article 282 in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2022 against Michael Go.

"Complainants Ken Romualdez and the Quezon City Police District Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit filed Grave Threats in relation to RA 10175 for a threat against [Marcos] who is a subject of a threat posted on Twitter," the OPG said in statement.

"Grave threat is a crime against public security. Article 282 penalizes any person who shall threaten another with the infliction upon the person, honor, or property of the latter or of his family of any wrong amounting to a crime," the OPG added.

The charge will be filed before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court.

Warrantless arrest

On April 1,  the campaign team of Marcos hailed the arrest of the subject, who supposedly tweeted a kill threat against the presidential candidate after a campaign caravan blocked him on the road on March 15.

Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento on Friday confirmed to reporters that the subject was brought in for inquest—a procedure to determine whether the warrantless arrest was valid.

This means that while the Marcos team said in the release that they lodged a complaint and had the Quezon City-Anti Cybercrime Unit track Go down, the Grab driver was still arrested without a warrant.

A warrantless arrest may only be done if the person has committed, is actually committing, or is attempting to commit an offense; if a crime has just been committed; or if the person is an escaped prisoner.

A copy of the resolution has yet to be made public.

The same release by the Marcos campaign said Go denied the allegations against him and stated that he has no Twitter account.

With the charge set to be filed against him in court, Go would have to pay P72,000 as bail.

A supposed threat against Marcos on social media platform TikTok in January also prompted investigations by the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police, which said it was ready to send out tracker teams to find the people involved. The NBI presented a person of interest in the case in February but has yet to give details or further updates since.

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

BONGBONG MARCOS

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
