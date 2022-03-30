281,507 take MRT-3 on Day 1 of free rides

Commuters queue for the free ride at the MRT-3 North Avenue Station in Quezon City on Monday morning, March 28, 2022. The MRT-3 offers free rides to commuters for a month, from March 28 to April 30, following the completion of the rehabilitation project of the train system and as part of the government's effort to help ease the commuters' financial burden.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) serviced over 280,000 passengers on the first day of implementation of the free rides program on Monday.

In a statement yesterday, the railways management said 281,507 passengers availed themselves of the free rides on the first day.

This was the largest number of passengers ferried since the train resumed operations in July 2020 following the government shutdown of public transport in March 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The largest number of passengers was also ferried following the deployment of 18 three-car CKD train sets, two four-car CKD train sets and a Dalian train set on the mainline.

The additional Dalian and four-car CKD train sets were deployed during the morning and afternoon peak hours.

The management deploys an average of 18 to 21 train sets on the mainline.

Free MRT rides will be provided until April 30, except during the scheduled maintenance shutdown from April 12 to 17.

President Duterte announced the free ride program when he led the inauguration of the rehabilitated MRT-3 last week.