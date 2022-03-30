^

Nation

281,507 take MRT-3 on Day 1 of free rides

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
March 30, 2022 | 12:00am
281,507 take MRT-3 on Day 1 of free rides
Commuters queue for the free ride at the MRT-3 North Avenue Station in Quezon City on Monday morning, March 28, 2022. The MRT-3 offers free rides to commuters for a month, from March 28 to April 30, following the completion of the rehabilitation project of the train system and as part of the government's effort to help ease the commuters' financial burden.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) serviced over 280,000 passengers on the first day of implementation of the free rides program on Monday.

In a statement yesterday, the railways management said 281,507 passengers availed themselves of the free rides on the first day.

This was the largest number of passengers ferried since the train resumed operations in July 2020 following the government shutdown of public transport in March 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The largest number of passengers was also ferried following the deployment of 18 three-car CKD train sets, two four-car CKD train sets and a Dalian train set on the mainline.

The additional Dalian and four-car CKD train sets were deployed during the morning and afternoon peak hours.

The management deploys an average of 18 to 21 train sets on the mainline.

Free MRT rides will be provided until April 30, except during the scheduled maintenance shutdown from April 12 to 17.

President Duterte announced the free ride program when he led the inauguration of the rehabilitated MRT-3 last week.

MRT3
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
25,000 attend Lacuna&rsquo;s proclamation rally &ndash; MPD

25,000 attend Lacuna’s proclamation rally – MPD

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
At least 25,000 supporters attended Sunday night’s proclamation rally of Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, who is running...
Nation
fbtw

Retired cop shot dead in Batangas

By Arnell Ozaeta | 1 day ago
A 65-year-old retired policeman was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants in Tanauan, Batangas on Sunday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw

Surigao del Sur vice mayor reported missing

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Police have launched a search for the vice mayor of Tagbina, Surigao del Sur, who has been missing since Saturday.
Nation
fbtw

Binondo-Intramuros Bridge to open next month

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
The construction of the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge funded by the Chinese government is almost complete and it will open between April 5 and 9, the Department of Public Works and Highways announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
NAIA Terminal 4 reopens

NAIA Terminal 4 reopens

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Thousands of domestic travelers departed from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4, which reopened yesterda...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
DA orders stricter measures vs bird flu

DA orders stricter measures vs bird flu

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Agriculture Secretary William Dar has called for stricter control and containment measures against avian influenza or bird...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City turns over new jail facility to BJMP

Quezon City turns over new jail facility to BJMP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The Quezon City government yesterday turned over a new detention facility in Barangay Payatas to the Bureau of Jail Management...
Nation
fbtw
12 Makati schools resume face-to-face classes

12 Makati schools resume face-to-face classes

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Twelve public schools in Makati City resumed face-to-face classes yesterday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Nation
fbtw
QCPD: Keith Martin died of heart attack

QCPD: Keith Martin died of heart attack

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
American R&B singer and songwriter Keith Eric Martin, who was found dead at his condominium unit in Quezon City last Friday,...
Nation
fbtw

Swift action on wage hike petitions sought

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The largest labor group in the country is urging regional wage boards to swiftly act on petitions for salary hikes.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with