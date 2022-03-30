^

Nation

1 dead in Abra checkpoint shootout

Artemio Dumlao, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
March 30, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — An alleged shootout between policemen and the group of Vice Mayor Jaja Josefina Disono of Pilar, Abra yesterday left one of her supporters dead.

Reports on Facebook said policemen ”ambushed” Disono’s convoy, prompting the vice mayor and her supporters to seek shelter at her house.

However, Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee, citing an official report from the Abra police, said a shootout occurred after Disono’s Toyota Hi-Ace drove past a checkpoint in Barangay Poblacion.

“Hindi siya na-ambush. They ignored the PNP (Philippine National Police) checkpoint at sinagasaan ang dalawang pulis,” Lee said in a text message.

Disono said police let her vehicle pass, but stopped the vehicle of her aides. She said her driver sped off when they heard gunshots.

