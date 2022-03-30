Bayan Muna Panay official held

MANILA, Philippines — The secretary general of militant group Bayan Muna in Panay was arrested in Cabatuan town in Iloilo yesterday.

Elmer Floro Sr., 52, was apprehended in Barangay Lutac at around 4:10 a.m., Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said.

Carlos said the arrest was based on a warrant for murder and attempted murder issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 76 Judge Gemalyn Faunillo-Tarol.

Renato Reyes, secretary general of Bagong Alyansang Bayan, condemned Floro’s arrest, saying it was based on a warrant for trumped up charges.

“Forro is not NPA (New People’s Army) but state forces have charged him nonetheless,” Reyes said in a statement.