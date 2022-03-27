5-year-old girl raped, killed in General Santos City

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines — Relatives of a five-year-old girl raped and murdered in General Santos City want quick justice for the victim.

The General Santos City Police Office is now in custody of suspect Edmar Senador, 50, arrested late Sunday with the help of witnesses.

Senador had confessed to authorities of raping and killing the child in a vacant lot in Lanton area in Barangay Apopong.

The parents and siblings of the slain child told reporters they noticed the victim missing at about dusk Sunday.

They found her body three hours later, right at the spot where she was molested and strangled to death.

Barangay officials and personnel of the General Santos City Police Office immediately chased and apprehended Senador after villagers reported seeing him walk away from the crime scene, acting strangely.

Relatives of the victim told reporters they want Senador prosecuted immediately for his offense.