P22.5 million weed seized in Pasig

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
March 16, 2022 | 12:00am
P22.5 million weed seized in Pasig
Mivier Miranda Jr., 25; Abdel Badio, 26; Dante Garbida, 29, and Jeffrey Tavas, 37, were apprehended by operatives of the police Drug Enforcement Group in Barangay Sta. Lucia at around 6:15 p.m., DEG director Brig. Gen. Randy Peralta said in a report.
MANILA, Philippines — Anti-narcotics officers confiscated around 15 kilos of marijuana with an estimated street value of P22.5 million during a sting in Pasig City on Monday.

The Philippine National Police has launched the endgame in President Duterte’s war on drugs, resulting in the arrest of more drug suspects.

Mivier Miranda Jr., 25; Abdel Badio, 26; Dante Garbida, 29, and Jeffrey Tavas, 37, were apprehended by operatives of the police Drug Enforcement Group in Barangay Sta. Lucia at around 6:15 p.m., DEG director Brig. Gen. Randy Peralta said in a report.

Peralta said the suspects allegedly negotiated a drug deal with a police officer, who posed as a buyer of marijuana.

Police said the suspects also yielded a cell phone, drug paraphernalia and assorted identification cards.

The suspects are being held by police on charges of drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, a drug suspect with a warrant of arrest was apprehended in Taguig on Monday afternoon.

Charlito Sarmiento, 54, was arrested in Barangay South Daang Hari at around 2 p.m.

Probers said Sarmiento has a warrant of arrest for drug possession issued by Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 266 Judge Marivic Vitor.

