DOLE: Health workers in Germany get COVID-19 care bonus

According to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, the German government has allocated 1 billion Euros for the cash incentive of HCWs.

MANILA, Philippines — Healthcare workers (HCWs) in Germany will receive COVID-19 care bonus, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported yesterday.

Citing a report from the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Germany, Bello said HCWs engaged in elderly care would receive bonus ranging from 60 to 550 Euros or P3,400 to P31,000.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said payouts may start on June 30.

Bello said covered by the cash incentive are nursing staff who worked in geriatric care for at least three months between Nov. 1, 2020 and June 30, 2022 as well as those still employed by June 30.

Other beneficiaries include medical support staff such as administrators and those in charge of building services, kitchen, cleaning, reception, security services, gardening and grounds maintenance as well as laundry and logistics.

Trainees in elderly care, other employees, volunteers and participants in the “voluntary social year” program are eligible to receive cash incentives.

Hospital owners will be responsible for distributing the bonus among their employees.

“The initiative of Germany to reward frontline workers, including Filipinos, for their service during the pandemic is commendable,” Bello said.

“This will inspire our healthcare workers in providing the brand of service that the Filipinos are known for amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.