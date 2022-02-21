

















































 
























5 dead in Manila, Makati fires
 


Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
5 dead in Manila, Makati fires
Firefighters carry the remains of four persons who died in a fire in Sta. Cruz, Manila yesterday.
MANILA, Philippines — Four persons died and two others were injured when a fire broke out at a two-story residential building in Sta. Cruz, Manila yesterday morning.


Firefighters recovered the charred remains of Rina Mae Banate, 21; Dennise Cadag, 15; Jazmine Uzman, 57, and John Kazim in the rubble.


Two others were injured, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).


Ten families along M. Natividad street in Barangay 316 were left homeless after the fire, the BFP said.


Investigation showed that the fire started before 10 a.m. and reached second alarm.


The blaze was contained in less than an hour. Damage to property was placed at P70,000.


Arson investigators said they have yet to determine the cause of the blaze, but a dzBB radio report quoted residents as saying that they heard an explosion before the fire broke out.


In Makati, an elderly woman died in a fire that struck a market before dawn yesterday.


In a report, the BFP said Mely Mencias, 76, was trapped in a church located on the third floor of the Kalayaan Talipapa Market in Barangay Guadalupe Nuevo.


A 10-year-old girl was rescued by firefighters and brought to the hospital for treatment.


The fire started on the third floor of the market at past 4 a.m. and spread to the entire building, prompting firefighters to declare a second alarm after 30 minutes.


The fire was declared under control at around 6 a.m.


