Select LRT-2 stations to serve as vax sites

Commuters wait on the platform of the Light Rail Transit-Line 1 (LRT1) Doroteo Jose Station in Manila for a train on January 29, 2022 as the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) announced on the billboard of the station that there will be no operations of the LRT1 on January 30 to make way for the upgrading of their signaling system.

MANILA, Philippines — Rail passengers can get vaccinated at select Light Rail Transit-2 (LRT-2) stations starting tomorrow.

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) said yesterday it would conduct vaccinations at LRT-2 stations in partnership with the city governments of Manila and Antipolo.

Earlier, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade announced that railway stations would be used as vaccination sites to ramp up the government’s inoculation drive.

According to the LRTA, commuters may take the train and get vaccinated for primary COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots at the Recto station every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The vaccination at the LRT-2 Antipolo station is on Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The LRTA said eligible individuals could get vaccinated by registering at manilacovid19vaccine.ph and antipolobantaycovid.appcase.net.

“We encourage our commuters and their family members to get booster jabs for added protection as well as those who have not received vaccines yet to get inoculated,” LRTA administrator Jeremy Regino said.

“Through the assistance of the city governments of Manila and Antipolo, we are making COVID-19 vaccines easily available and convenient to commuters,” he added.

The LRTA assured the public that the vaccination sites at Recto and Antipolo stations are compliant with the protocols of the Department of Health.