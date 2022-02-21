

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
Select LRT-2 stations to serve as vax sites
  


Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 21, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Select LRT-2 stations to serve as vax sites
Commuters wait on the platform of the Light Rail Transit-Line 1 (LRT1) Doroteo Jose Station in Manila for a train on January 29, 2022 as the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) announced on the billboard of the station that there will be no operations of the LRT1 on January 30 to make way for the upgrading of their signaling system.
Miguel De Guzman
 


MANILA, Philippines — Rail passengers can get vaccinated at select Light Rail Transit-2 (LRT-2) stations starting tomorrow.


The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) said yesterday it would conduct vaccinations at LRT-2 stations in partnership with the city governments of Manila and Antipolo.


Earlier, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade announced that railway stations would be used as vaccination sites to ramp up the government’s inoculation drive.


According to the LRTA, commuters may take the train and get vaccinated for primary COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots at the Recto station every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.


The vaccination at the LRT-2 Antipolo station is on Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.


The LRTA said eligible individuals could get vaccinated by registering at manilacovid19vaccine.ph and antipolobantaycovid.appcase.net.


“We encourage our commuters and their family members to get booster jabs for added protection as well as those who have not received vaccines yet to get inoculated,” LRTA administrator Jeremy Regino said.


“Through the assistance of the city governments of Manila and Antipolo, we are making COVID-19 vaccines easily available and convenient to commuters,” he added.


The LRTA assured the public that the vaccination sites at Recto and Antipolo stations are compliant with the protocols of the Department of Health.


 










 









LRT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'Pilipinas Got Talent' finalist nabbed for drugs in Laguna







'Pilipinas Got Talent' finalist nabbed for drugs in Laguna



By Arnell Ozaeta |
1 day ago 


For the second time, "Pilipinas Got Talent” Season 6 third runner-up Mark Joven “Vape lord” Olvido was arrested...








Nation
fbtw













MNLF, MILF men clash in North Cotabato; 2 killed




By John Unson |
1 day ago 


Two members of the Moro National Liberation Front were killed in a clash with Moro Islamic Liberation Front fighters here on Friday.








Nation
fbtw













Cop arrested for rob try in Mindoro hardware




By Ed Amoroso |
1 day ago 


Village watchmen arrested a policeman who tried to rob a hardware in Barangay Sta. Maria in Gloria, Oriental Mindoro on Friday night.








Nation
fbtw





 







22 face raps over ambush in Maguindanao




By John Unson |
1 day ago 


Twenty-two people have been charged in connection with the ambush in Guindulungan, Maguindanao on Feb. 12 that left 10 persons dead and three others wounded.








Nation
fbtw













Pangasinan village chief stabbed dead




By Eva Visperas |
1 day ago 


A barangay captain in this town was stabbed to death on Friday.








Nation
fbtw










Latest









5 dead in Manila, Makati fires







5 dead in Manila, Makati fires



By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
36 minutes ago 


Four persons died and two others were injured when a fire broke out at a two-story residential building in Sta. Cruz, Manila...








Nation
fbtw













Farmer, 80, claims P142.6 million lotto prize







Farmer, 80, claims P142.6 million lotto prize



By Rainier Allan Ronda |
36 minutes ago 


An 80-year-old farmer from Leyte recently claimed his P142.6 million lotto winnings at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...








Nation
fbtw













Man nabbed for P1 million &lsquo;sextortion&rsquo; in Taguig







Man nabbed for P1 million ‘sextortion’ in Taguig



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
36 minutes ago 


Police thwarted a “sextortion” attempt of a man who allegedly blackmailed his former 60-year-old girlfriend for...








Nation
fbtw













NCRPO seizes guns, bombs







NCRPO seizes guns, bombs



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
36 minutes ago 


A cache of firearms and explosives was discovered in a bunker in Barangay Pasong Tamo in Quezon City, the National Capital...








Nation
fbtw













Arrested doctor not a terrorist – FLAG




By Evelyn Macairan |
36 minutes ago 


A group of lawyers decried yesterday the arrest of Maria Natividad Castro, saying the community doctor is neither a terrorist nor a communist.








Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with