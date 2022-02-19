'Pilipinas Got Talent' finalist nabbed for drugs in Laguna

Screengrab shows Mark Joven “Vape lord” Olvido during his audition at "Pilipinas Got Talent" in 2018.

LAGUNA, Philippines — For the second time, "Pilipinas Got Talent” Season 6 third runner-up Mark Joven “Vape lord” Olvido was arrested in a drug buy-bust operation in Sta. Cruz town Friday evening, police said.

In a report of Laguna police, Olvido, 35; was arrested in Sitio Maunawain, Brgy. Duhat, Santa Cruz past 10:00 p.m.

Police were able to confiscate from Olvido five sachets of suspected shabu weighing around 12.5 grams with a street value of P85,000.00 and the P500.00 marked money.

Olvido was working as a tricycle driver when he was arrested.

In May 2021, Olvido was also arrested for selling illegal drugs and was released after a plea bargaining agreement.

Olvido rose to fame after becoming a finalist of "Pilipinas Got Talent" in 2018 and played roles in some movies.

He also became a part of the teleserye "Ang Probinsyano.”