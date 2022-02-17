City councilor bet in Batangas shot dead

BATANGAS, Philippines — A 42-year-old lawyer who is running for city councilor in the 2022 local elections in Sto. Tomas City was shot dead inside his office Thursday morning, police said.

Police Colonel Glicerio Cansilao, Batangas police director identified the victim as Lawyer Reginald Michael "RM" C. Manito.

According to report, Manito was inside his office in Gov. Malvar Ave., Barangay Poblacion 1, Sto. Tomas City when two unidentified gunmen entered the office and shot the victim twice around 11:20 a.m.

Manito's secretary Aira Vargas escaped unscathed from the shooting.

After the shooting, the suspects escaped towards unknown direction.

The victim was immediately rushed to St. Cabrini Medical Center for medical treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by physician Gil Christoper Auila.

Police immediately conducted a dragnet operation against the suspect while they have yet to determine the motive of the shooting incident.