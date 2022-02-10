

















































 
























Nation
 
Yassi Pressman, AP Partylist extend relief efforts to 'Odette' victims in Cebu
 


Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 5:44pm





 
Yassi Pressman and AP Partylist extend relief efforts to Typhoon Odette victims in Cebu
Yassi and the AP team also distribute free accidental insurance with medical reimbursement to selected beneficiaries to help Cebuanos be ready for any unforeseen accidents in the future.
Photo Release
 


MANILA, Philippines — The team of Yassi Pressman and AP Partylist continue to bring help to communities affected by Super Typhoon Odette. 


After conducting feeding programs in the towns of Talibon, Pilar, Sevilla and Balilihan in Bohol province, and donating thousands of water bottles, loaves of bread, sacks of rice and at least 30 portable water filters that supported more than 1000 displaced families, AP Partylist continued its relief efforts to several remote towns in Cebu.




The actress and AP Partylist Rep. Ronnie Ong visited the Municipalities of Argao, Dalaguete and Toledo in Cebu to conduct feeding programs for the Cebuanos whose lives were devastated by typhoon Odette. 


“Alam po namin na marami pa sa inyo ang hindi pa nakakabangon kahit mahigit isang buwan na ang nakalipas mula sa paghagupit ng bagyong Odette. Isa lang po ito sa mga paraan natin para kahit papaano maramdaman po ninyo na may mga tao pa rin na totoong handang tumulong,” Ong said during his speech in Argao.


Pressman added, “Masaya po kaming makita ang inyong mga ngiti lalo na sa panahon ngayon. Lagi po tayong handa sa kahit ano mang sakuna basta tulong-tulong po tayo at sabay-sabay na aahon. Naniniwala po tayong ang pagtulong ay hindi lamang pang probinsyano kundi para sa lahat ng Pilipino, kaya andito po kami para sa inyo kasama ng AP Partylist.” 




The partylist, along with the actress, is also set to visit the four municipalities of Camotes Islands in Cebu in the following days and conclude their relief efforts this week in Cebu City. 


Per municipality, they have prepared feeding programs for at least 500 individuals and distributed free insurance cards to help and empower them in untimely cases of accident.


 





 





 









