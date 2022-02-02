

















































 
























Nation
 
Yassi Pressman donates portable water filter systems in Bohol with AP Partylist
 


Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 2:00pm





 
Yassi Pressman donates portable water filter systems in Bohol with AP Partylist
The actress has been a long-time friend and supporter of the projects of Rep. Ronnie Ong, first nominee of AP Partylist. Last year, Pressman donated to the Philippine General Hospital together with Ong when part of it was caught in a fire incident.
Photo Release
 


MANILA, Philippines — Yassi Pressman traveled all the way to Talibon, one of the hard-hit municipalities in Bohol by Typhoon Odette, to distribute portable water filter systems together with AP Partylist.


She was accompanied by Rep. Ronnie Ong, first nominee of AP Partylist who demonstrated how the portable water filter system can be used easily by anyone.


“Bohol has been one of the places hard-hit by Typhoon Odette, and back in December, we brought in thousands of boxes of distilled bottled water to distribute to the residents. However, we saw that those were not enough, and that’s why we looked for a more sustainable alternative. These portable water systems can be reused again and again, and will come in handy whenever there is a water shortage,” Ong said.


The two-bucket water filter and storage facility they donated can filter even dirty water, like river water, into clear and safe drinking water. The AP Partylist representative showed that the top bucket is filled with raw water which is cleaned  through the filter system, and the filtered water will then flow down into the lower bucket. The water in the lower bucket is safe for immediate consumption. The replaceable filter can last up to 7,000 liters.


Talibon Mayor Janette Garcia thanked Pressman and Ong for their visit and said that the donation of the portable water system will be of great use since the water filters do not require electricity for it to work.


“We hope to help them be prepared for typhoons because they live in a typhoon-prone area, and we believe that having portable water filters in all barangay centers of Talibon, Bohol can help them greatly in times of water shortage. More than donations, we want to equip and empower them also,” Pressman said.


The actress has been a long-time friend and supporter of the projects of Ong. Last year, Pressman donated to the Philippine General Hospital together with Ong when part of it was caught in a fire incident.


AP Partylist has brought more than ten thousand bottles of water, sacks of rice, food packs and loaves of bread to Boholanos within days after Typhoon Odette ravaged the Visayan island in mid-December. The donation of portable water filters in Talibon, Bohol is part of a series of bayanihan events led by AP Partylist in their continuous response to the aftermath of Typhoon Odette.


 











 









