Quezon City warns vs counterfeit vax cards

Authorities ask for vaccination cards from individuals and motorists entering Taguig City during their vaccination checkpoint operation held at Brgy. North Daang Hari on Jan. 21, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has issued a warning against people who sell and use fake COVID-219 vaccination cards.

In a statement yesterday, Mayor Joy Belmonte urged people to refrain from faking vaccination cards and selling them to the public.

“Apart from corresponding criminal charges, you are also putting the lives of other residents at risk,” she said in Filipino.

Belmonte gave the warning after Mark Anthony Cervantes, 33, was arrested in Barangay Unang Sigaw on Thursday afternoon for selling counterfeit vaccination cards.

Cervantes allegedly sold the vaccination cards to an undercover policeman who transacted with him through a Facebook account.

Probers said Cervantes had been offering fake vaccine cards for P400 each.

The government has required people to bring vaccination cards if they go out in public.

Cervantes is being held on charges of falsification of public documents and violating Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.