No LRT-1 trips today

LRT-1 train journeys will be suspended today to allow for the testing of the rail line’s new signaling system, according to the Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC).

The LRMC upgraded the LRT-1’s signaling system to adapt to the new train sets, called the fourth generation train sets, which arrived a year ago.

The new train sets would be used by the middle of this year, the rail operator added.

The LRMC also said train trips would be suspended again on Jan. 30 to complete the testing of the new signaling system, which is used to direct traffic along the railway.

The LRMC is a consortium that includes Metro Pacific Light Rail Corp., a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. owned by business tycoon Manny Pangilinan.