

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
PNP sets 133 media security officers
 


Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
January 23, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has fielded 133 public information officers as point persons for media security.


As media security vanguards of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS), PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said on Friday the police officials will facilitate appropriate action on issues involving security of journalists covering the elections, including those who are under threat.


Carlos designated PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba as the head focal person at Camp Crame while the chiefs of the regional public information offices will be the counterparts at the different regional jurisdictions.


“The PNP recognizes the role of media in raising the level of awareness in the coming elections,” Carlos said in a statement.


He said members of media organizations are sources of relevant information as the country battles misinformation and disinformation that disrupts the delivery of truth.


 










 









MEDIA
PNP

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







House panel OKs bill hiking pensioners&rsquo; benefits







House panel OKs bill hiking pensioners’ benefits



By Edu Punay |
1 day ago 


A House panel has approved a measure seeking to grant additional benefits for pensioners.








Nation
fbtw













Maynilad sets 5-day supply cutoff




By Catherine Talavera |
January 22, 2022 - 12:00am 


Customers of Maynilad Water Services Inc. in Las Piñas and Muntinlupa will have no water for five days next week due to system adjustments for its treatment plants.








Nation
fbtw













P4 million COVID-19  test kits seized in Manila







P4 million COVID-19 test kits seized in Manila



By Emmanuel Tupas |
1 day ago 

 
Around 50 boxes of unauthorized COVID test kits valued at P450,000 were seized from three people in Ermita, Manila on Th...








Nation
fbtw













Quezon City expands free testing program







Quezon City expands free testing program



By Janvic Mateo |
1 day ago 


The Quezon City government has expanded its free COVID-19 testing program amid the surge in new cases believed driven by the...







 
Nation
fbtw













Isko Moreno eyes dolomite beach as vaccination site







Isko Moreno eyes dolomite beach as vaccination site



By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
2 days ago 


After the Manila Zoo, Mayor Isko Moreno on Wednesday said he is open to using the dolomite beach along Roxas Boulevard as...








Nation
fbtw










Latest









Palace official named CA justice







Palace official named CA justice



By Robertzon Ramirez |
1 hour ago 


President Duterte has appointed Undersecretary Jennifer Joy Chua Ong of the Office of the President as associate justice of...








Nation
fbtw













Quezon City warns vs counterfeit vax cards







Quezon City warns vs counterfeit vax cards



By Emmanuel Tupas |
1 hour ago 


The Quezon City government has issued a warning against people who sell and use fake COVID-219 vaccination cards.








Nation
fbtw













 Manila cracks down on fake medicine







Manila cracks down on fake medicine



By Ghio Ong |
1 hour ago 


Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has ordered a crackdown on makers and sellers of fake medicine amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases...








Nation
fbtw













No LRT-1 trips today







No LRT-1 trips today



By Ghio Ong |
1 hour ago 


The Light Rail Transit Line 1 will have no train trips today, its operator announced yesterday.








Nation
fbtw













House panel chief vows to pass motor taxi bill







House panel chief vows to pass motor taxi bill



By Edu Punay |
1 hour ago 


The House of Representative will pass a measure legalizing and regulating motorcycle ride-hailing services in the country...








Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with