PNP sets 133 media security officers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has fielded 133 public information officers as point persons for media security.

As media security vanguards of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS), PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said on Friday the police officials will facilitate appropriate action on issues involving security of journalists covering the elections, including those who are under threat.

Carlos designated PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba as the head focal person at Camp Crame while the chiefs of the regional public information offices will be the counterparts at the different regional jurisdictions.

“The PNP recognizes the role of media in raising the level of awareness in the coming elections,” Carlos said in a statement.

He said members of media organizations are sources of relevant information as the country battles misinformation and disinformation that disrupts the delivery of truth.