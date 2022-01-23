PRC sends food trucks to stranded travelers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has deployed food trucks to the Manila North Port to assist at least 250 locally stranded individuals.

PRC chairman Sen. Richard Gordon said yesterday they have been providing hot meals to stranded individuals who are bound for Zamboanga, Cagayan, Ozamis, Cebu and Bacolod City.

Aside from hot meals, the PRC welfare team also gave clothes, face masks and hygiene kits to address the needs of those who are still stranded.

“I immediately sent food trucks and our welfare team to distribute free hot meals,” Gordon said in a statement.

Gordon, who is running for reelection, said they continue to provide relief to the most vulnerable families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent onslaught of Typhoon Odette.