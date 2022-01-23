

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
PRC sends food trucks to stranded travelers
 


Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
January 23, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has deployed food trucks to the Manila North Port to assist at least 250 locally stranded individuals.


PRC chairman Sen. Richard Gordon said yesterday they have been providing hot meals to stranded individuals who are bound for Zamboanga, Cagayan, Ozamis, Cebu and Bacolod City.


Aside from hot meals, the PRC welfare team also gave clothes, face masks and hygiene kits to address the needs of those who are still stranded.


“I immediately sent food trucks and our welfare team to distribute free hot meals,” Gordon said in a statement.


Gordon, who is running for reelection, said they continue to provide relief to the most vulnerable families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent onslaught of Typhoon Odette.


 










 









PHILIPPINE RED CROSS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







House panel OKs bill hiking pensioners&rsquo; benefits







House panel OKs bill hiking pensioners’ benefits



By Edu Punay |
1 day ago 


A House panel has approved a measure seeking to grant additional benefits for pensioners.








Nation
fbtw













Maynilad sets 5-day supply cutoff




By Catherine Talavera |
January 22, 2022 - 12:00am 


Customers of Maynilad Water Services Inc. in Las Piñas and Muntinlupa will have no water for five days next week due to system adjustments for its treatment plants.








Nation
fbtw













P4 million COVID-19  test kits seized in Manila







P4 million COVID-19 test kits seized in Manila



By Emmanuel Tupas |
1 day ago 


Around 50 boxes of unauthorized COVID test kits valued at P450,000 were seized from three people in Ermita, Manila on Th...








Nation
fbtw













Quezon City expands free testing program







Quezon City expands free testing program



By Janvic Mateo |
1 day ago 


The Quezon City government has expanded its free COVID-19 testing program amid the surge in new cases believed driven by the...








Nation
fbtw













Isko Moreno eyes dolomite beach as vaccination site







Isko Moreno eyes dolomite beach as vaccination site



By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
2 days ago 


After the Manila Zoo, Mayor Isko Moreno on Wednesday said he is open to using the dolomite beach along Roxas Boulevard as...








Nation
fbtw










Latest









PNP sets 133 media security officers




By Emmanuel Tupas |
January 23, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Philippine National Police has fielded 133 public information officers as point persons for media security.








Nation
fbtw













PRC sends food trucks to stranded travelers




By Emmanuel Tupas |
January 23, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Philippine Red Cross has deployed food trucks to the Manila North Port to assist at least 250 locally stranded individuals.








Nation
fbtw













PNP revs up campaign vs corrupt cops




By Emmanuel Tupas |
January 23, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police has intensified its campaign against corrupt police officers.








Nation
fbtw













P5.1 million shabu seized in Pasay, Caloocan




By Emmanuel Tupas |
January 23, 2022 - 12:00am 


Operatives of the police Drug Enforcement Group confiscated P5.1 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu in separate stings in Pasay and Caloocan on Friday.








Nation
fbtw













2 held for gunrunning in Makati




By Emmanuel Tupas |
January 23, 2022 - 12:00am 


Two men were arrested for alleged gunrunning in Makati City on Friday.

 






Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with